Spreading handmade comfort
Courtesy photo

Stanardsville United Methodist Church has begun a new circle, sponsored by the United Methodist Women Unit. This circle is geared to girls, teens, young women and working women. The circle is committed to expanding mission through participation in the global ministries of the church.  The circle meets in the church’s Fellowship Hall, at 9:30 a.m. on the first Sunday of each month, September to May, to work on mission projects while enjoying fellowship and sharing. The first project was making Teddy Bears for emergency personnel to provide comfort to children during difficult or traumatic situations. The teddy bears were presented to Aaron Anderegg and his team at Greene County Rescue Squad by Stanardsville UMC pastor, Chuck Winner, Jane Winner, Kim Eppard, Olivia Wishert and Allison Dunnivan on Saturday, Oct. 26.

