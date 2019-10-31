Spreading handmade comfort

Stanardsville United Methodist Church has begun a new circle, sponsored by the United Methodist Women Unit. This circle is geared to girls, teens, young women and working women. The circle is committed to expanding mission through participation in the global ministries of the church. The circle meets in the church’s Fellowship Hall, at 9:30 a.m. on the first Sunday of each month, September to May, to work on mission projects while enjoying fellowship and sharing. The first project was making Teddy Bears for emergency personnel to provide comfort to children during difficult or traumatic situations. The teddy bears were presented to Aaron Anderegg and his team at Greene County Rescue Squad by Stanardsville UMC pastor, Chuck Winner, Jane Winner, Kim Eppard, Olivia Wishert and Allison Dunnivan on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Charlottesville man charged with second-degree murder in Lake Monticello slaying
-
Medical condition ends Virginia center Felicia Aiyeotan’s college basketball career
-
UVa security chief resigns after 17 months on the job; Longo tapped for interim
-
St. Anne’s-Belfield picks next head of school
-
Gordonsville ice cream screams soon to go unheard
Latest Local Offers
Our community is more than just a home...it's a lifestyle! Call us at (540) 649-1950 or visi…
Valley Volkswagen
Valley Volkswagen is the premier Central Virginia Volkswagen dealer with a convenient Staunt…
Roy Wheeler Realty Co | Homes For Sale
Check out our current listings, open houses, or drop us a line! http://www.roywheeler.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.