Voters in Greene County head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 5 to cast their choices for a host of constitutional officers: sheriff; commonwealth’s attorney; three board of supervisor seats and three school board seats; treasurer; commissioner of revenue; clerk of court; 58th District delegate; 24th District senator; and soil and water conservation directors.
Greene County has 13,439 registered voters, up from 13,010 registered in January after 262 were purged when cleaning up the voting rolls, according to Greene County General Registrar Jennifer Lewis-Fowler. While it’s only necessary to register to vote once, a voter’s name can be removed if he or she does not vote in two consecutive federal elections, which occur every even-numbered year.
Greene County voters tend to come out in higher numbers for our local elections—even on odd-numbered years—than across the country. In 2011 45% of registered voters came out for the same offices and in 2015 44.22% voted. This shows voters are paying attention and understand the importance of local offices.
Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Residents in the Monroe District-Dyke precinct will vote at the Dyke Fire Station, 9144 Dyke Road, Dyke; residents in the Monroe District-
Swift Run precinct will vote at the Greene County Technical Education Center, 10415 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville; Ruckersville District residents will vote at the Ruckersville Fire Station, 50 Sassafras Lane, Ruckersville; Midway District residents will vote at Ruckersville Elementary School, 105 Progress Place, Ruckersville; and Stanardsville District residents will vote at the Piedmont Virginia Community College Giuseppe Center, 122 Main St., Stanardsville.
The last day to vote absentee in-person at the Greene County Registrar’s Office in Stanardsville is Saturday, Nov. 2. Lewis-Fowler said her office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day. The office is at 32 Stanard St., Stanardsville. As of Tuesday afternoon, 173 have voted on the machine in-person; 64 ballots have been received by mail or in-person; and another 95 ballots have been issued. In order to count, those ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day
Each vote counts, Lewis-Fowler said.
“There is a lot on the ballot locally,” she said. “It would be good to check the newspaper and the library for back issues. Some candidates have websites you can research. There’s a lot on the ballot and we just ask that people try to do some research on the candidates so they know who they’re voting for. We cannot answer questions and people working the polls cannot answer questions.”
As long as voters are in line by 7 p.m. they will be permitted to vote.
See B section for information about each race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.