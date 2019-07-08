Former Virginia guard Kyle Guy’s productive summer continued Monday in the Sacramento Kings’ 105-101 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA’s Summer League.
One day after signing a two-way contract with Sacramento and the Stockton Kings, Guy played a team-high 33 minutes and finished with 19 points. He shot 7-of-16 from the floor and 3-of-7 from 3-point range, and added three assists, two rebounds and two steals in the win, which moved the Kings to 2-0 since summer league play began in Las Vegas. Milton Doyle led the team with 22 points.
After going 1-2 last week in the California Classic, Sacramento opened play in Vegas with a 94-77 win over the Chinese national team. Guy again led the team with 21 points and five assists. He appeared in all three games the Kings played in California and averaged 12.3 points per contest.
Hall helps ThunderFormer Virginia guard Devon Hall scored 10 points in 22 minutes of action Monday in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 84-81 overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Hall, who graduated after the 2017-18 season, went 4-for-4 from the free throw line but he was scoreless (0-of-8) from 3-point range. On Saturday, he was limited to two points and three rebounds in 23 minutes during a 78-66 loss to Utah.
Last year, Hall played for the Cairns Taipans in Queensland, Australia, during the NBL season before suiting up for the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League.
Former guard Virginia guard Marial Shayok is on the 76ers but did not play on Monday. Following the 2016-17 season, Shayok transferred to Iowa State where he averaged a career-high 18.7 points a game. On Saturday, he scored 14 points in a loss to the Celtics. The night before, he scored a team-high 19 points in a 107-106 win over the Bucks.
Like Guy, Shayok has signed a two-way contract with the 76ers and the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League.
Salt takes court for PhoenixOn Sunday, former Virginia center Jack Salt scored two points and pulled down one rebound in seven minutes of action in the Phoenix Suns’ 105-100 win over the Knicks.
Former Duke star R.J. Barrett suited up for the Knicks and finished with eight points and nine rebounds in 31 minutes.
Jerome won’t play in VegasOn Saturday night, the Suns announced that neither former Virginia guard Ty Jerome nor North Carolina guard Cam Johnson will play during the NBA’s Summer League games in Las Vegas.
Phoenix had to wait until the league’s moratorium period lifted on Saturday morning to make their draft-day acquisitions of Jerome and Johnson official. Neither was allowed to practice prior to Summer League play because they weren’t officially members of the Suns.
Former Virginia De’Andre Hunter found himself in the same situation after a draft-day trade sent him to the Atlanta Hawks.
He didn’t play in the Hawks’ first two games in Las Vegas, and there’s no word yet as to whether or not he’ll suit up Tuesday against the Pacers.