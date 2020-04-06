Mustangs,
I have sent you many emails since school closed, I had to wonder: Do they really need another note from me? YES!!! I wish our spring semester had unfolded differently but fate had something else in store. I know you all are feeling the same way, especially seniors. Class of 2020, the teachers at Monticello have told you many times how special, kind, smart, hardworking and lovely you are. You keep your collective chin up and know on the other side of this you will be all of those things I listed as well as tough. College, work, life, relationships will throw things your way and you will handle them all, without missing a beat. I love graduation and we may not have it.
Hear me say: I love you, we are all proud of you and you will have an amazing future! Good Luck Go Mustangs!
