I miss you all so much! Our time together was shorter than we were expecting, but I am so glad I got to know each of you this school year. You made our classroom community a very special place to be. You brought so much kindness to our room each day, and I know you will continue to spread your kindness with others. Don't forget that you will always be innovators, mathematicians, authors, readers, scientists, historians, and teammates even if we are not together. You are important to each other, to me, and to the world!

