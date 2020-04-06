To the Best Earth Science Classes Ever,
Thank you soooo much for making my first year at MCHS so AMAZING!!! I especially appreciate your great sense of humor. Thank you for sharing your art and creativity with me! Thank you for caring! I miss you! I pray you stay safe and healthy!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.