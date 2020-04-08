Dear Aaliyah, Josiah, Jeffrey, Chloe, Gavin, Betsy, Matthew, Sarah, Skylar, Kingston, Logan, Bruce, Alex, Trey, Aubrey, Violet, Julia:
Can we “taco bout” what a great class you are and how much I miss you! I loved getting to learn, laugh, and grow with you every day. I miss your smiles and hugs. I know you will all do so well next year and in the future. I’m sorry our time together was way too short. Big hugs and love to you all and know that I’m always here rooting for you!!!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.