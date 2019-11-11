Stanardsville native Henry Shelton enjoyed a 28-year storied and decorated career in the United States Army. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Infantry in 1951 and left the service a Colonel. During that time he was a trusted and respected commanding officer, a teacher, and researcher. Even after retiring, he continued to be an advocate for his fellow veterans, being involved in numerous veteran organizations.
“Since day one it was my job as an officer in the U.S. Army to put the care of my soldiers as my first priority,” Col. Shelton said. “And that didn’t stop when I retired. I now continue any efforts to make sure my fellow soldiers are treated properly.”
Shelton is a life member and past national director of the National Association of Uniformed Services (NAUS), a life member of the Military Officers Association of America, and a member of the local American Legion Chapter, to name just a few of the organizations he is involved in.
A career in the Army wasn’t the first thing on Shelton’s mind though, when he attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute in the late 1940s.
“I wanted to be a veterinarian,” the William Monroe High School graduate said. “But in order to do that, you needed the grades to back that up. Since French was one of the mandatory languages, I knew I was never going to get there.”
What did catch his interest however, was the Cadet Corps at what is now Virginia Tech.
“That did a lot for me,” he said. “It taught me how to lead men and I discovered I had leadership abilities. I didn’t know it then, of course, but it set me on a course of being a leader in the Army for almost three decades.”
A month before he entered active duty in October 1951, he and his fiancé Ann eloped and tied the knot. The couple have been married for 68 years, and counting.
The Soldier
Shelton had several overseas deployments, among them Korea, Japan, Hawaii and Vietnam. In Korea he was assigned as an advisor to a South Korean infantry battalion. What struck him most about that experience was the lack of care of the individual soldier in the South Korean Army.
“I remember two soldiers who stepped on a landmine,” Shelton recalled. “When I went to check on them a little later, I found them in a tent, laying on the frozen floor, while stretchers and blankest were there as well. They were treated that way, because leadership didn’t want to get the stretchers and blankets dirty. I later learned the two soldiers had died.”
On Shelton’s recommendation, the battalion commander later changed the way wounded soldiers were treated.
Shelton also served in Japan, where he was joined by his wife Ann. In 1966 he was sent to Vietnam, where he commanded his troops in the thick jungle, fighting an elusive enemy. One memory sticks out for Col. Shelton.
“It was November 4th, 1966. I had been preparing for an operation for three days, when I received a phone call,” he remembered. “The commander of 2nd Battalion, 27th infantry and the C Company commander were both killed in action and had lost all communications. I was to take command of the battalion with the mission to get C Company out of the jungle.”
When he arrived on the battlefield the morning of the 5th, he walked into a serious firefight that had been going on for two days.
“When we approached the landing zone we took on heavy fire. Luckily, no major parts of the chopper were hit.”
At that point, no one knew the location of C Company. A Company fought a gallant fight to find and relieve their C Company comrades, through heavily defended enemy positions, without success. Later the radio operator and the commander of A Company were awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, on Colonel Shelton’s recommendation. Shelton was at the White House for that ceremony, hosted by President Lyndon B. Johnson.
C Company was found later that day by another outfit.
“One of the most difficult decisions I ever made, was to leave the jungle without our fallen brothers. We knew who didn’t make it, and we vowed to return the next day to retrieve them. That was done. No one was left behind. It was the right decision, but difficult nonetheless.”
The Teacher
Throughout his career, Col. Shelton took on the role as teacher and instructor many times. He prepared soldiers in Hawaii for battle, and was an assistant professor at Ohio State where he taught Military Science for three years. He also taught Tactics and Nuclear Weapons Employment at the USA Infantry School. He attended the Army War College. He was awarded a Master’s Degree of Military Arts and Science.
The Researcher
During his time on the Army General Staff, Shelton supervised the development of all items of equipment used by the individual combat soldier.
“Our job was to come up with better and improved requirements for weapons used by individual soldiers,” Shelton said. Under his guidance, big improvements were made to the M-16 rifle, which was dealing with significant issues at the time. Shelton and his team came up with 19 proposed fixes.
“Because of that, the M16 rifle became the best combat rifle anywhere in the world.”
As a researcher, Shelton was also pivotal in the development and procurement of the Abrams M1 Tank and the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle.
During his career, Col. Shelton received a total of 15 decorations, among them a Combat Infantry Badge, Silver Star, Legion of Merit (2 OLC), Meritorious Service Medal (1 OLC) and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry-Gold and Silver Star. In 2014, the Military Officers Association of America awarded Col. Shelton with the Chairman’s Award, a recognition rarely awarded.
Col. Shelton retired from active duty on June 30th, 1979. Looking back, he’s proud of his military career and describes his time in the military as follows: “A successful completion of a career leading people under often adverse circumstances.”
