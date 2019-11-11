“My biggest fear is that I have no fear. I have a job to do”
There are a few things you need to know about US Army Col. Lettie Bien (Ret). First of all, she strongly believes that enlisted ranks make the military work.
“Without them, officers are nothing. They make us successful,” Bien said.
Second, she cries when she hears the Star Spangled Banner. There’s no way around that. It’s just a fact of life.
Third, if you ever dare her, be prepared to see her follow through. It’s how her 30-year military career got started. On a dare.
“I was in college at Florida State in 1976, when a college friend dared me to enlist. At the time I had never considered a military career, but decided to check it out. I was commissioned as a second lieutenant on December 20th of that year. My active duty, a four year commitment, started in January 1977,” Bien said.
That decision set her on a course to become a decorated, highly respected and sought after military officer. Becoming part of the United States Army proved foundational in both her personal and professional life.
Looking back, the values the Army upholds, like loyalty, duty, honor, respect, integrity, selfless service and personal courage, were already a big part of Bien’s life.
“From a young age I was always volunteering and helping others. And I was always looking for ways to develop those values more. The Army was definitely a good place to do that.”
After those initial four years, the Miami native became part of the Army Reserve, albeit in a very active capacity. She was deployed overseas on numerous occasions, with missions in Panama, Peru, Honduras and two tours in Iraq. Among many of her accomplishments, Bien was one of the first women in the 82nd Airborne Division, where she served as Assistant Inspector General.
“I was basically living two different lives,” Bien said. “The one as a civilian in Miami with a day job and my life in the military. It was a busy time and there was a lot of juggling involved.”
Her first deployment to Iraq, in 2004, was perhaps the most impactful. She had just made the rank of Colonel and during that year-long mission served as US Senior Advisor to the Iraqi Ministry of Industry and Minerals.
“There was an actual Minister in place, but since we were the occupying force in Iraq, all decisions had to be approved by me. I was responsible for about 300,000 mostly unemployed Iraqis ,” Bien recalled. More importantly, Bien was responsible for managing 74 national factories, being in charge of the security, personnel, logistics, production, maintenance and funding.
Not everyone in Iraq was happy about the fact an American, a woman for that matter, was calling the shots.
“After finishing up a meeting one day, I was told that the insurgents, the bad guys, had put a price on my head of $25,000. I was mostly offended that the amount was so low, because the lowest rank male on that hit-list was worth $100,000. It didn’t really shake me. My biggest fear is that I have no fear. I have a job to do.”
That deployment earned Bien a Bronze Star and Combat Action badge.
Seven years earlier, Bien was faced with what turned out to be her biggest challenge. She spearheaded the move of the US Southern Command, a Unified Combatant Command, from the Republic of Panama to Miami, Florida. She served as the Relocation Director in an unprecedented, two year active-duty assignment. Bien was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal after the completion of that move.
That her skills where in high demand became clear again after she retired as a Colonel in 2007. Two years later she was asked by the Department of Army to deploy to Iraq a second time, this time as a civilian.
“I was designated a Highly Qualified Expert (HQE) and worked alongside the Department of State on Provincial Reconstruction Teams,” Bien said. “These civilian-military teams were tasked with making an inventory what needed to be done in specific provinces to help them move forward. We looked at things like economic development, food distribution and transportation.”
Her second deployment lasted just over 9 months.
In 2011 Bien and her husband settled in Charlottesville. Although Bien is retired from the Army, retiring from being a productive member of her community is not likely to happen.
“Retirement is not for me. I’m too busy to retire,” she said.
Bien started and developed the Our Community Salutes (OCS) event in Charlottesville, a program that recognizes and honors graduating high school students who plan to enlist in the armed forces. She was appointed as an Army Reserve Ambassador in 2014 covering the whole state of Virginia promoting awareness of the Army Reserve.
A life-long learner, Bien graduated in May of this year with a Master’s Degree in Public Policy from the University of Virginia Frank Batten School of Public Policy and Leadership.
Realizing that the University does not fully support its undergraduate veteran student population, Bien is working with UVa to enhance the school as a more veteran and military-friendly university. Bien is also working with the UVa Alumni Association to establish an alumni network of UVa grads with a military background. The Association has identified around 6,000 former students in that category.
Bien is an active member of numerous civilian and military organizations, including the International Women’s Forum, American Legion Post 76, VFW Post 1827, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Bar Association and the West Point Society of Monticello, to name just a few.
On days she finds the time, you might find Bien playing her beloved game of pickleball around town.
“I think I might be addicted to it,” she admitted.
Looking back on her career, where she juggled her civilian career and her military career, she said: “I had the best of both worlds.”
