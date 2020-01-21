Justin Anderson’s 10-day NBA contract wasn’t renewed by the Brooklyn Nets, but he did sign with the team’s G-League affiliate.
Malcolm Brogdon — The point guard posted four stellar games after returning from injury before throwing up a clunker of a game Monday night. He scored just five points on 2-of-11 shooting in a 30-point loss to Utah, but he was fantastic in the previous four games. He led the Pacers to four consecutive wins by scoring clutch baskets late in games. Indiana is a solid threat in the Eastern Conference.
Joe Harris — As Kyrie Irving ponders the pieces he wants added to his team to win a title, the Nets keep losing. Harris remains steady, scoring 14 points per game this season, but Brooklyn is on a four-game skid.
Mike Scott — The wing performed about as well as he has all season in Monday’s win over Harris and the Nets. The 76er scored eight points on just four shots and added eight rebounds in a six-point win over Brooklyn.
De’Andre Hunter — The rookie fouled out for the first time in his career in Monday’s loss to Toronto. Hunter had a great first half, though. He blocked Pascal Siakam and added a powerful dunk. He finished the game with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Kyle Guy — Guy dropped 37 points in his latest G-League showing, including an impressive driving dunk. He also went 7-of-13 from 3-point land. He’s still seeking more NBA playing time.
Ty Jerome — He’s played twice in Phoenix’s last two games, playing seven combined minutes and tallying a rebound, an assist and a block. Breaking into the Suns’ rotation has been a challenge.
