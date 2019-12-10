Let’s begin by addressing the recent play of former UVa players Justin Anderson and Marial Shayok. The latter played his final year of college basketball at Iowa State, but we’ll keep loose tabs on him since he did still play at Virginia.
Anderson and Shayok join Kyle Guy as three players who played at Virginia and now sit in the top five in points per game in the G-League. We’ll keep tabs on those players as the season progresses.
Malcolm Brogdon — Brogdon continues to have an All-Star caliber season for the Pacers. He ranks 34th in the league and scoring and ninth in assists. Brogdon is one of just eight NBA players this season averaging at least 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds per game.
Joe Harris — The sharpshooter has reached double figures in nine straight games, and the Nets are 7-2 in those games. He starred in a win over Charlotte, matching his season-high with 22 points and setting a season-high with six made 3-point shots.
Mike Scott — The 76ers have won of 10 of their past 12 games, and Scott remains an important part of the team’s bench. Scott posted his best performance of the year Saturday, dropping 21 points in the team’s 47-point demolition of Cleveland. It marked Scott’s first 20-point game of the season.
Devon Hall — Hall has seen playing time in three consecutive games for the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the playing time is limited — he’s played only a combined five minutes in those games — the former UVa guard has spent a solid chunk of time with the NBA team this season.
De’Andre Hunter — With solid play of late, the Hawks’ rookie has raised his NBA scoring average to 12.1 points per game. He’s also averaging four rebounds per contest. Atlanta sits well out of the playoff picture at 6-17, but Hunter is gaining valuable NBA experience each night as the Hawks look ahead to the future.
Ty Jerome — The rookie is up to five games played in the NBA, and he set a career-high with seven assists in his second NBA game. He’s yet to eclipse 20 minutes or six points in his game, but his NBA career is just getting started. He should continue to gain confidence as he earns minutes.
Kyle Guy — Guy has yet to take the floor for the Sacramento Kings, but he has spent time with the NBA team. In G-League action, Guy has excelled. It’s only a matter of time before he makes his NBA playing debut.
