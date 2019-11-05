The college basketball season is just getting started this week, but NBA teams have a few games under their belts. A few of those teams feature former Virginia players on their rosters, and two Cavaliers continue building on decent starts to their NBA careers.
Malcolm Brogdon – After three seasons with Milwaukee, Brogdon, a former NBA Rookie of the Year, now plays for the Indiana Pacers. With a bigger role, Brogdon is starring. Through six games, he’s averaging 22.5 points, 9.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. If the season ended today, those would all be career highs.
Joe Harris – The 3-point specialist remains with the Brooklyn Nets, which added Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the offseason. With Durant out with an injury, Harris has shined as an elite scoring option. He’s averaging 15 points per game and shooting 54.5% from beyond the arc.
Mike Scott – The veteran of the group, Scott is averaging 7.7 points as mainly a 3-point shooter and bench contributor for the 5-1 Philadelphia 76ers.
De’Andre Hunter – The rookie is off to a decent start to his NBA career. He’s averaging 8.4 points per game for a talented young Atlanta Hawks team. While the Hawks aren’t expected to contend in the Eastern Conference this season, Hunter finds himself on one of the fastest rising teams in the league.
Ty Jerome – A member of the Phoenix Suns, Jerome hasn’t yet seen the court because of an ankle injury.
Kyle Guy – Guy is on a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings and the G League’s Stockton Kings. A two-way contract means Guy will spend most of his time in the G League, as he isn’t permitted to spend more than 45 days with the NBA franchise.
Devon Hall – Also a two-way player, Hall will spend most of his second professional season playing for the OKC Blue, the G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He showed flashes in the preseason and may find playing time with the Thunder if they’re out of playoff contention at the end of the season.
