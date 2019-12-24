Kings Pacers Basketball

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in action as the Sacramento Kings played the Indiana Pacers in an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

 AJ MAST

Malcolm Brogdon — His return to Milwaukee resulted in a double-double (10 points and 10 assists), but the Pacers lost by 28. He sat out the team’s most recent game with a left hamstring injury.

Joe Harris — The Nets’ shooting guard is currently averaging a career-high in minutes per game (31.6) and points per game (14.8). The Nets are sitting in the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference, and they’re certainly a playoff contender, even with Kevin Durant sidelined this season. Harris has been a valuable contributor for the Nets.

Mike Scott — Scott’s role with the 76ers is clearly defined. He plays defense and shoots 3-pointers and plays about 15-20 minutes per game. He’s played exactly 17 minutes and 23 seconds in two of his past three games, and he logged 17:18 in the other contest. Philadelphia sits firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

De’Andre Hunter — Hunter scored 23 points his last time out, which ties him with Ja Morant and Tyler Herro for the most 20-point games (3) by rookies in December. Hunter’s consistency fluctuates from game to game, but he’s shown flashes of being an elite scorer at the NBA level.

Ty Jerome — Jerome has played in the team’s past four games, and he’s posted two good outings to go with a pair of lackluster showings. He played the best game of his young career in a recent loss to Houston, tallying a career-high 15 points to go with four rebounds and three assists. He only committed one turnover.

Kyle Guy — Guy’s scoring totals have dropped in his last few G-League games, but his +/- totals look fantastic, and he’s facilitating well. He’s averaging just over six assists per game in his past four contests, and he’s only turning the ball over about two times per game. He’s shown an ability to score and distribute.

