Malcolm Brogdon — Arguably the most productive former Virginia player in the NBA, Brogdon is once again sidelined with an injury. He’s week-to-week with a torn left rectus femoris. For the non-doctors reading this, Brogdon has an injured quad muscle. With the Pacers a legitimate threat to advance into the Eastern Conference playoffs, Brogdon hopes to be healthy in time for the postseason.
Joe Harris — Lots of changes in Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving is done for the season, and the Nets moved on from head coach Kenny Atkinson. Harris has handled the change well, scoring 20+ points in each of his last two games. He’s averaging a career-high 14 points per game.
Mike Scott — Scott went through a slow stretch recently, but he’s heating up. The 3-point shooter is averaging 10.8 points per game in his past four contests, and he’s 10-of-18 from beyond the arc during that stretch.
De’Andre Hunter — The rookie recorded a double-double the last time out, putting up 13 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Charlotte. On the season, Hunter averages 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Kyle Guy — Guy dropped 32 points and 13 assists in his last G-League contest. Over his past five games, Guy is averaging 28.8 points and eight assists per game. He’s shooting 48% from beyond the arc during that stretch. He certainly looks like one of the best players in the G-League.
Ty Jerome — He actually went away from the Phoenix Suns and joined the team’s G-League affiliate for a game on March 4. Jerome scored 23 points to go with nine assists, five rebounds and four steals. He has since rejoined Phoenix, playing about 28 combined minutes across the two games.
