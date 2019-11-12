Former Virginia players continue to impact the NBA. Malcolm Brogdon and Joe Harris lead the way as the program’s top active NBA players. Kyle Guy recently began his G-League season, and De’Andre Hunter remains a member of the Atlanta Hawks’ rotation.
Malcolm Brogdon – Brogdon remains hot for the Indiana Pacers. Through 10 games, Brogdon is averaging 20.8 points, 8.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. He’s been arguably the best player on the floor for the Pacers all year, and he’s finding ways to score and involve his teammates. It’s still early in the year, but Brogdon looks like a legitimate All-Star candidate.
Joe Harris – Through nine games, Harris is shooting 50% on 3-point shots, which would be the highest mark of his career if the season ended today. With 73 games left in the Nets’ season, it’s premature to assume he’ll shoot 50% from beyond the arc all season, but he did shoot 47% from downtown last year. He’s averaging 13.7 points per contest, and he’s playing over 30 minutes per game. He’s not Kyrie Irving, but Harris remains an important piece of the Nets’ plan.
Mike Scott – Scott’s 76ers are 6-3 to start the season, and he’s one of the better shooters coming off the team’s bench. He averages seven points and 17.6 minutes per game. His offensive rating of 118 illustrates his value, as that would be the highest mark of his career if the season ended today. He’s a good scorer and he adds a dangerous weapon off the bench for a team with championship aspirations.
Devon Hall – Hall is on a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he’s yet to see the floor for the Thunder or the Oklahoma City Blue, which is the Thunder’s G-League squad.
De’Andre Hunter – Atlanta has struggled through nine games, going 3-6. Hunter has also experienced some growing pains in his rookie season. Hunter averages 8.9 points per game, but he’s shooting just 28.6% from the 3-point line. Nine games is a small sample size, and it’s likely the shots will start to fall more consistently for the first-year pro.
Kyle Guy – Guy’s professional career is underway. As a two-way player, he’s starting his career in the G-League with the Stockton Kings. Through two games, Guy is averaging 23.5 points per game. He hasn’t been shy about shooting, as he’s put up 44 shots through two contests.
Ty Jerome – Still battling an ankle injury, Jerome has yet to make his NBA debut for the Phoenix Suns. He’ll play at some point, but the Suns won’t rush him back from the injury.
