Malcolm Brogdon — Indiana’s star point guard has missed the past three games as he battles groin and hamstring injuries. The Pacers’ latest outing was a 22-point loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. They could benefit from the return of their floor general.
Joe Harris — Harris scored 19 points his last time out, and he’s reached double-figure scoring in 15 of his previous 18 games. The Nets have lost three in a row and four of their past five, though. Fortunately for Harris’ squad, they’re still firmly in the playoff picture.
Mike Scott — The 76ers’ 3-point specialist off the bench has scored a combined six points in his past three games, but Philadelphia remains one of the best teams in the East. They fell to Miami in overtime on Saturday by just a point.
De’Andre Hunter — The Hawks remain one of the worst teams in the league, but they have an exciting young group. Hunter scored 16 points in added six rebounds in Monday’s win over the Magic. The victory ended a 10-game skid.
Ty Jerome — Jerome hasn’t played in the Suns’ last three games, as he struggles to gain consistent playing time as a backup point guard.
Kyle Guy — The rookie continues logging minutes for the Stockton Kings. He filled it up his last time out, finishing with 26 points and shooting 6-of-13 from beyond the arc. He added six rebounds, four steals and three assists. The four steals were a professional career high for Guy.
