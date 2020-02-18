The All-Star break started last week Friday, and games don’t resume until Thursday. During the gap, Joe Harris attempted to defend his 3-point shooting title. Unfortunately for the Nets guard, he fell short.
Harris scored 22 points in the opening round, but he needed 26 to advance. Harris shot last, so he knew he needed the 26 points, but he finished fifth out of eight participants as he couldn’t get enough shots to fall. The top three advanced to the next round. Buddy Hield, a member of the Sacramento Kings, ultimately won the contest.
With limited action in the past week, we’ll take a look at the one of the top statistical performances of the season for each player. For a full recap of how each player has fared in the NBA across the season, check out this Twitter thread from an account dedicated to following former Virginia players in the NBA.
Malcolm Brogdon — Brogdon quickly announced to the NBA that he was ready to take on a major role with the Pacers, dropping 30 points and 10 assists on 12-of-18 shooting (4-of-6 on 3-pointers) in just the second game of the season. The Pacers lost to Charlotte, but it became evident after just a few games this season that the former Cavalier could perform at an All-Star level when healthy.
Joe Harris — A win over the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 22 was Harris’ most efficient game of the season. He scored 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including a 5-of-7 clip on 3-point attempts. He also tied his season high with two blocks.
Mike Scott — On Dec. 7, Philadelphia somehow beat another NBA team by 49 points. The 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 141-94. Scott saw plenty of action in the blowout, pouring in a season-high 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting. He added six rebounds as well.
De’Andre Hunter — The rookie scored 27 points and added 11 rebounds on Nov. 20 in an eight-point loss to the Bucks. Against elite competition, Hunter went 8-of-12 from the floor, 3-of-3 from 3-point land and 8-of-9 from the charity stripe. He also added a career-high 11 rebounds in his only career double-double.
Ty Jerome — A 15-point performance against Dallas was arguably Jerome’s best NBA game of his young career, especially given the talent on Dallas’ roster. The Suns beat the Mavericks by 29 in the Jan. 28 game.
Kyle Guy — With only two NBA games under his belt, the Kings’ win over Chicago on Jan. 24 is the obvious choice as his best NBA game. He knocked down a 2-point jumper in the fourth quarter for his first career NBA basket. When he’s not on the NBA floor, Guy has performed tremendously in the G-League.
