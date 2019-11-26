Before jumping into the usual roundup of suspects, it’s worth mentioning that Justin Anderson was claimed by the Toronto Raptors’ G-League affiliate.
Malcolm Brogdon — Brogdon returned from a three-game absence caused by a back injury. He played Monday against Memphis, scoring 14 points and adding eight assists and six rebounds in the victory. Brogdon leads the NBA in free-throw percentage at 98%. He’s made 48 of his 49 free throws this season, including 44 consecutive makes.
Joe Harris — The Brooklyn Nets are riding a four-game winning streak, and Harris is averaging 15.5 points during the stretch. He’s scored in double figures in three consecutive games.
Mike Scott — The 76ers continue using Scott as a shooter off the bench. He’s scored 12 points twice in his past four games, and he’s 7-of-11 on 3-point shots in those two games. He’s yet to log 25 minutes in a game this season, but he’s been solid in limited action.
Devon Hall — A two-way player, Hall has played three games in the G-League and one game with the Oklahoma City Thunder at the NBA level. He’s shot poorly in three G-League games, but he played well in his one game with the Thunder.
De’Andre Hunter — Hunter saw his streak of eight consecutive games with at least 10 points come to an end Monday when he scored just seven in a loss to Minnesota, but the rookie was on a tear before that game. He scored a career-high 27 points and added a career-high 11 rebounds in a recent loss to Milwaukee. He followed that performance up with 26 points two games later. He’s finding his offensive flow for the Hawks.
Kyle Guy — The Sacramento Kings called Guy up to the NBA, but he’s yet to see NBA action since his arrival. Guy fans should root for the Kings to blow a team out or get blown out so the former UVa star can receive minutes in garbage time.
Ty Jerome — Reports indicate that Jerome is joining the G-League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns to play a game Tuesday night before returning to the Suns on Wednesday. Jerome has been dealing with an ankle injury that has postponed the start of his professional career.
