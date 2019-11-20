Malcom Brogdon – Brogdon sat out Monday’s game against the Nets, as he’s been nursing back spasms. Brogdon sitting prevented a Malcolm Brodgon vs. Joe Harris showdown, but Indiana’s star guard should return to the lineup soon. Through 12 games, Brogdon is averaging an impressive 19.2 points and 8.2 assists per game.
Joe Harris – Harris has cooled off a bit from 3-point range, shooting 25% or lower from beyond the arc in his past three outings. He did finish with a season high in points (22) and assists (8) in a recent win over the Chicago Bulls. He’s averaging 13.2 points per game this year.
Mike Scott – Scott remains a steady presence off the bench for the Philadelphia 76ers. He doesn’t receive major minutes, but he adds scoring and rebounding when he’s on the floor. When Scott scores at least nine points, Philadelphia is 4-0. It’s 4-5 in all other games.
Devon Hall – Hall made his NBA debut last week, just after this newsletter sent. He scored his first NBA points, and he’s a perfect 1-1 from the floor in his NBA career. Hall made his G-League season debut four days later, scoring 14 points and adding four rebounds and four assists in a victory. It was a good week for the two-way player.
De’Andre Hunter – The rookie has posted five consecutive double-figure scoring games for the Atlanta Hawks. He’s coming into his own offensively, and while his efficiency isn’t quite there on the offensive end, he’s developing nicely in his first season. He also snagged six steals in a recent loss to the Phoenix Suns. He’s one of only six players to achieve that feat this season.
Kyle Guy – Guy continues scoring in the G-League. He’s averaging 22.2 points per game. He’s shooting frequently, however, needing 22.8 shots per game to reach his scoring total. He’s made a few flashy highlight plays through five G-League games. Once the offensive efficiency improves, Guy may make an appearance with Sacramento Kings at the NBA level.
Ty Jerome – Jerome’s ankle is now out of a walking boot, per reports, but there’s no timetable for his return to the Suns. UVa fans must wait longer for Jerome’s professional debut.
