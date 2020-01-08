Justin Anderson signed a 10-day deal with the Brooklyn Nets, moving him up from the Raptors’ G-League affiliate. He’s reunited with former teammate Joe Harris. We’ll add Anderson to this week’s roundup.
Malcolm Brogdon — Injuries continue to plague Brogdon during his best statistical NBA season. He may fall short of making the All-Star game solely due to missing games. He’s missed six of his past seven games and 10 total games this season. He’s battled groin, hamstring and back injuries.
Joe Harris — Harris remains solid for the Nets, but they’re currently riding a seven-game losing streak. He’s scored in double digits in five of those games, but his 3-point shooting hasn’t been enough for the team to overcome weak performances. Harris is averaging 14.5 points per game this season, which would be a career-high across a season if he maintains that mark. He’s also one of just two NBA players (Bojan Bogdanovic) with a minimum of 200 shots from 3-point range in each season to shoot above 40% from the 3-point line the last two years and in 2019-20.
Mike Scott — Scott helped Philadelphia break a four-game losing streak with eight points off the bench in the team’s recent win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Justin Anderson — The newly signed Net found the court two games ago, scoring his first NBA basket of the season against the Orlando Magic. He didn’t play in Brooklyn’s loss to the Thunder.
De’Andre Hunter — Hunter recently posted his first scoreless game of his career, playing 30 minutes and going 0-of-3 from the field in a five-point win over the Pacers. He followed up the scoreless night with a 16-point showing in a loss to Denver.
Ty Jerome — It’s been seven games since Jerome last took the court for the Suns, who have turned to other options in their backcourt.
Kyle Guy — The two-way player scored 19 points to go with six rebounds and four assists in his latest outing for the G-League’s Stockton Kings. Guy continues to improve his efficiency offensively, which bodes well for his chances of earning time with the NBA team.
