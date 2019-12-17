Devon Hall was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder last week, but he signed a contract with the team’s G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, Monday. Hall was previously on a two-way contract with the Thunder, so he’s no stranger to the Blue. We’ll remove Hall from our weekly list, as he’s no longer technically a ‘Hoo in the NBA. We will still keep tabs on Hall’s performances and provide periodic updates, though.
Malcolm Brogdon — Brodgon remains a bright spot for Indiana. The guard is currently the only player in the NBA this season with 400 points, 175 assists, 100 rebounds and fewer than 70 turnovers. When you dive into what Brogdon, who’s scored in double figures in all 22 games that he’s played at least 10 minutes in this season, has done this season as a rebounder, passer and scorer, he enters James Harden, LeBron James and Luka Doncic territory. He’s not matching the volume of those players, but he’s been incredibly valuable.
Joe Harris — Since Harris entered the NBA, only Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving and Otto Potter have more seasons averaging at least 20 minutes per game, 40% shooting from 3-point range and 50% shooting on 2-point shots. Harris is on pace to do it again this season, and he’s played efficiently all season. He finished with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting in a 109-89 win over Mike Scott’s 76ers.
Mike Scott — Scott has logged at least 20 minutes in Philadelphia’s past three games, and he scored eight points in the team’s recent loss to the Nets. He’s averaging 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in limited action, and he’s been efficient in his action.
De’Andre Hunter — Understandably, Hunter has had his ups and downs during his rookie season. He’s lacked consistency at times, but his bright moments are very bright. Hunter scored 21 in a recent loss to Brogdon’s Pacers, but Hunter followed that up with a 2-of-10 shooting performance in a loss to the Lakers.
Ty Jerome — It’s been a shaky adjustment to the NBA game for Jerome. The rookie is just 6-of-24 from the field through six games to open his career, and he’s only attempted two free throws. He does have 13 assists to just six turnovers. It’s still early in Jerome’s career, but the Suns have kept him out of their past two games and used other options for a backup point guard.
Kyle Guy — Guy continues logging G-League minutes. He added 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds in his latest outing. He’s performed well at the G-League level.
