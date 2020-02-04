Per reports, Joe Harris will defend his 3-point shooting title at NBA All-Star Weekend. The contest takes place on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Malcolm Brogdon — Indiana’s point guard has more assists than turnovers in all but two games this season, and he only played eight minutes due to injury in of those contests. He continues to facilitate well for the Pacers, who find themselves in the thick of the playoff picture. Brogdon ranks 36th in the NBA in assist to turnover ratio.
Joe Harris — After a few poor shooting outings, Harris’ rhythm looks good. He’s scored a combined 38 points on 15-of-31 shooting and 8-of-16 shooting from the 3-point line in his past two games. He tied a season-high with six made 3-pointers in a loss to the Wizards on Saturday. There’s no better defense to face to help improve your scoring rhythm than Washington’s.
Mike Scott — The 76ers bench player posted one of his better shooting performances of the year Monday, scoring 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting. All of Scott’s attempts were 3-pointers. Unfortunately for Scott and Philadelphia, the Heat still beat them by 31 points. This comes one game after falling to Boston by 21.
De’Andre Hunter — After scoring in double figures in four consecutive games, Hunter suffered an injury. He’s missed the past two contests with a sore ankle. The Hawks aren’t in the playoff picture, so there’s no reason to rush the rookie back.
Ty Jerome — Understanding Jerome’s minutes causes headaches. After playing two of his best games in a Suns uniform — Jerome combined for 21 points, seven assists and one turnover in about 43 minutes against the Mavericks and Thunder — he’s stayed on the bench in each of the team’s past two games. Keep an eye on potential trades by the Suns, as a few rumors have them shipping out other point guards, which could make Jerome the primary backup to Ricky Rubio.
Kyle Guy — The rookie scored 24 points on Friday in a G-League outing, and he hasn’t seen action in a G-League contest or NBA game since. The Stockton Kings haven’t taken the court since that game, but they play again Wednesday.
