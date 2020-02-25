We’re back from the NBA All-Star break, which means former UVa players in the NBA are back in action.
Malcolm Brogdon — The Pacers are 3-7 in their past 10 games, but they’re still firmly in the NBA Playoff picture. Brogdon posted 17 points and 13 assists in a recent outing against his old team, the Milwaukee Bucks.
Joe Harris — Harris has scored in double figures in nine consecutive games, and he has three straight games with 12 points. The Brooklyn Nets are well within the playoff field and would earn the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference if the season ended today.
Mike Scott — Shooting woes have plagued Scott the last few weeks, and he hasn’t played in two of the 76ers’ last three games as a result. He’s been a staple of the bench rotation all season, so he’ll likely return to log more consistent minutes when he regains his shooting touch.
De’Andre Hunter — The rookie has posted five straight double-figure scoring games, including a 22-point effort in Philadelphia. Atlanta has a legitimate chance of finishing with one of the two or three worst records in the NBA this season, but the Hawks have seen positives from their young nucleus.
Ty Jerome — It’s a battle for playing time on an NBA roster for Jerome, who scored two points in latest outing against Utah. The rookie looked good for a stretch before the All-Star break, but it’s hard to earn consistent minutes at point guard for the Suns.
Kyle Guy — He looks like a scoring machine when he takes the court in G-League games. Guy dropped 30 points in last G-League outing, making six of his nine 3-point shots. He’s been on fire from beyond the arc of late, making 19 of his 31 shots from 3-point range in his past four games.
