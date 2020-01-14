Malcolm Brogdon — After missing five consecutive games, Brogdon rejoined the Pacers and made his presence felt. He finished with 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in a 101-95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. When Brogdon is healthy, he’s an All-Star caliber player.
Joe Harris — Harris is having a career year statistically, and the Nets are finally off their seven-game losing streak. Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup, and the Nets hope his presence will keep them firmly in the playoff picture.
Mike Scott — After failing to hit five points for five consecutive games, Scott has scored at least five points in his past four outings. He doesn’t log major minutes, but he certainly contributes for Philadelphia.
Justin Anderson — Anderson saw action in two more games for the Nets, and he scored one combined point in those 15 minutes of play. His 10-day deal with Brooklyn expires Wednesday.
De’Andre Hunter — Hunter has shown some inconsistency in recent games, alternating between double-digit scoring performances and single-digit scoring performances in six straight games. The Hawks are young and lose a lot, which gives Hunter time to develop his game and improve for future seasons.
Ty Jerome — The rookie point guard hasn’t played in nine consecutive games. He’s not a part of the Suns’ rotation at the moment.
Kyle Guy — Guy made his NBA debut on Friday against Milwaukee, playing two minutes and 40 seconds and going 0-of-1 from the field. He’s still looking for his first NBA points, but at the very least he’s in an NBA stat sheet now.
