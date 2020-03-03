Malcolm Brogdon — The Indiana Pacers have won four games in a row and six of their last seven. Brogdon has at least 15 points and seven assists in each of the past four games. Brogdon is one of just seven players in the Eastern Conference with at least 25 games of 10 points and seven assists. Only 16 players across the entire NBA have accomplished that feat this season.
Joe Harris — While the Pacers keep winning, the Nets keep losing. Harris’ group is on a four-game losing streak and sits in the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. They do have a four-game lead in that spot to make the playoffs, though. Harris did score 20 the last time out in a three-point loss to the Heat.
Mike Scott — The veteran saw a spike in playing time the last time out, playing 26 minutes and scoring 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc. The 76ers are battling Brogdon and the Pacers for seeding in the middle of the Eastern Conference.
De’Andre Hunter — The rookie can be hot and cold at times for the Hawks. He’s scored 22 points in two separate outings in his past five games, but he followed each game up with a single-digit scoring performance. Atlanta won’t make the playoffs, so Hunter has about 20 games left in his first NBA season.
Ty Jerome — He’s has only played 102 seconds in the past three games for the Suns. The Suns are a playoff longshot, so Jerome’s rookie season also is in the final stretch.
Kyle Guy — Guy hasn’t logged minutes in any game since a G-League contest on Feb. 26. He’s still working to earn consistent minutes with the Sacramento Kings in the NBA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.