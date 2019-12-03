Malcolm Brogdon – Since returning from injury, Brogdon has been red hot. He’s shot at least 50% from the floor in four of his past five games, and he has at least six assists and four rebounds in every game over that span.
Joe Harris – Harris is one of just 17 NBA players with 50 made 2-point shots and 50 made 3-point shots. He scored a season-high 25 points his last time out and shot an impressive 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. He’s scored in double figures in six straight games for the Nets.
Mike Scott – Scott is on a bit of a cold stretch for Philadelphia, shooting 1-of-14 in his past three games. The bench player’s missed shots haven’t hurt the 76ers, though, as they’re 3-0 in that stretch.
Devon Hall – Hall saw action in his second NBA game of the season last week, scoring three points in a loss to Portland. The two-way player for Oklahoma City continues to try to earn NBA reps.
De’Andre Hunter – Through 21 games, Hunter is averaging 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He scored 18 points in the Hawks’ win over Golden State on Monday, but he also suffered a dislocated finger that may cause him to miss time.
Ty Jerome – Jerome made his NBA debut Monday, scoring his first basket on a floater in the lane. He finished the night by playing 12 minutes and adding four points, four assists, four fouls, three rebounds and three steals.
Kyle Guy – Guy dropped 42 points in his latest G-League outing. He’s scored at least 30 points in three of his last four games, and he’s starting to score at will against his G-League opponents. The latest showings could soon lead to NBA minutes.
