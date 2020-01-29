The big NBA news from the past week was the death of Kobe Bryant. The former Los Angeles Laker died in a helicopter crash that claimed eight other lives. The loss affected the entire basketball world, including the UVa men’s basketball family.
Malcolm Brogdon — Injuries continue to plague Brogdon’s stellar season. He’s missed the last two contests with a concussion. When he does take the court, Brogdon averages 17.1 points and 7.3 assists per game.
Joe Harris — The Nets hold the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, but that doesn’t say much about the team’s season. They’re 19-26 on the year, and they’ve struggled at times. Harris remains an elite shooter, but the team needs work. Harris is averaging a career-best 13.8 points per game this year.
Mike Scott — Philadelphia holds the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference. Scott contributes off the bench, where’s logging about 15-20 minutes per game. He’s not taking a ton of shots off the bench, but he still possesses good 3-point range.
De’Andre Hunter — The Washington Wizards have made players look like offensive superstars this season. Hunter shredded the Wizards for 25 points on just 11 shots Sunday. He followed that performance with 15 against the Raptors on Tuesday. The rookie keeps developing.
Ty Jerome — After not taking the court for a nine-game stretch, Jerome has seen playing time in seven of the past eight games. He logged 22 minutes in Tuesday’s 29-point win over the Dallas Mavericks. He scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the victory. He also tallied three assists and a block. The rookie is starting to work his way onto the court.
Kyle Guy — The rookie scored his first NBA points Friday with a 2-point jumper in the final minutes of a win over the Bulls. Hunter, Guy and Jerome have now all scored in the NBA this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.