While not an NBA game, former UVa standout Justin Anderson dropped 50 points for the Long Island Nets in Tuesday’s 137-118 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue. The 50-point outing is the season-high for any G-League player. Anderson’s crew lost to a former UVa guard in Devon Hall, who scored 19 points and added 13 rebounds in OKC’s win.
In other major news, Malcolm Brogdon and Joe Harris were named two of 44 finalists to make the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team.
Malcolm Brogdon — The Pacers are in need of the upcoming All-Star break. They’re riding a six-game losing streak with all of the losses coming by single digits. Brogdon has been decent during the stretch — scoring in double figures four times and adding a 12-assist night — but the entire team wants to get back to its winning ways after the extended break.
Joe Harris — Harris is up to five consecutive games scoring in double figures. He made huge shots down the stretch to help Brooklyn beat Brogdon and the Pacers on Monday. The sharpshooter aims to defend his 3-point shooting title this Saturday during All-Star weekend. He’ll face Damian Lillard, Buddy Hield, Davis Bertans, Devonte’ Graham, Duncan Robinson, Trae Young and Zach Lavine in the contest.
Mike Scott — As the 76ers undergo national scrutiny for a stretch of mediocre performances, Scott remains in his role as a minor contributor off the bench. Philadelphia has won its past three games, and Scott added just a combined five points. He still finds minutes for the 76ers, and he’s averaging 5.5 points a night on the season, but he’s certainly not the focal point for Philly.
De’Andre Hunter — The rookie’s best recent performance came in a 48-minute outing in a double-overtime win over the Knicks on Sunday. He scored 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting, while also chipping in nine rebounds and a game-high five steals. On the year, he’s averaging 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Atlanta is rebuilding, and Hunter is a part of the Hawks’ future plans.
Ty Jerome — After missing a few games here and there as he battled an injured calf — on his leg, there wasn’t a wounded baby cow loose in the Suns’ facility — Jerome returned to action in a 36-point win over Houston. He didn’t play in the next game, but then scored nine points on 2-of-10 shooting in Monday’s loss to the Lakers. As the season progresses, Jerome hopes to stake his claim for the backup point guard spot entering next season.
Kyle Guy — The two-way player mostly receives G-League action, and he continues being a solid G-League player. Guy scored 20 in his last outing, while also adding five rebounds and four assists.
