AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): You can make positive changes at home if you do the work yourself. Updating your domestic gadgets will make your chores more manageable, leaving you more free time to enjoy family and friends.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Romantic encounters will surface while traveling, learning or volunteering your time and services. Be selective and careful not to mislead someone. Honesty will be in your best interest.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Invest more time and money in yourself and the lifestyle you want to pursue. Working alongside a loved one will help you achieve your long-term goals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An optimistic attitude will help you get your way. If you offer kindness and affection to those you love, what you receive in return will be heartwarming. A contribution will be enlightening.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Work quietly behind the scenes and stay out of trouble. Getting involved in a spat will not serve you, your relationships with others or your reputation well. Be grateful for what you have.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Group or organizational activities will be rewarding. Your willingness to help others will boost your confidence and reputation. Romance will develop through the company you keep.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): High energy channeled shrewdly will lead to accomplishment. Make personal changes to the way you live. Focus on your health and easing stress. A positive change will give you a new lease on life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t believe everything you hear. Look at possibilities and make adjustments to suit your needs. You will do well if you concentrate on organization, detail and precision.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A move, change of environment or meeting with people who share your beliefs will encourage you to try something new. Join a group that can provide you with mental stimulation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Romance should be a priority, along with adventure, discussing intentions and making plans. Your communication skills will be enhanced, aiding your ability to be persuasive, charming and successful.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Live up to your responsibilities. Physical fitness will be rewarding, and pampering will ease your stress. Book some time at your local spa, or indulge in something that relaxes you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Host an event. Entertaining will put you in an excellent position to enlist the help and support of others. Don’t forget to include a loved one. Romance should be a priority.
