CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put everything on the back burner and spend a quiet day at home. It will get you thinking about some of the domestic improvements you want to make next year.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): You have plenty to consider regarding loved ones, and taking into account what’s best for everyone you live with is an excellent place to start. Romance is featured.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Get together with someone you haven’t seen for some time. The information you are offered will give you something to consider concerning work, money and prospects.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Reevaluate your motives, goals and concerns. Discuss a reasonable plan with someone close to you to ensure that you are both on the same page. Romance will help you coordinate your objectives.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Enjoy reminiscing with friends and making plans for the upcoming year. The talks you have will lead to great ideas, exciting partnerships and a general clearing of the air.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Discussions about what you want to do next year will prompt short-term maneuvers to accommodate your plans. Romance is featured.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Focus on the unique, the positive and the people who are willing to help you bring about change. A partnership will develop into something unexpected.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put your heart on the line and find out where you stand. Ask questions, but don’t let anger take charge. Pay attention to detail when it comes to love and romance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make time for friends and family. Socializing will lead to information that will help you make decisions regarding where and how you live. Pay attention to the facts, not to assumptions or assertions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Take care of business. If you leave jobs for others to take care of, you will encounter opposition. A promise someone made isn’t likely to be honored. Personal growth should be a priority.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Taking on too much may be your thing, but be careful not to neglect your health and well-being. Practice moderation in all that you do. A job change looks promising.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Take the time to accommodate someone who doesn’t get out much. A kind gesture will be appreciated, and a special reward will leave you speechless. Romance is on the rise.
