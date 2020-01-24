AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Set a new trend. Your innovative mind will capture interest. You’ll gain satisfaction if you do your best and follow your plan through to completion.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Don’t leave anything to chance. Gather facts and find out what’s possible and what isn’t. You will gain ground if you are precise in what you do and say. Romance is featured.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Share information, discuss your plans with a loved one and make a physical move to turn your dream into reality. Choose strategic maneuvers over impulsive action.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be a leader, not a follower. If you are too easygoing, someone will impose on you to do or pay for things that aren’t your responsibility. Do things for yourself, not for others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll have some great ideas that will parlay you into a good position with leverage and maneuverability. Don’t mince words. Follow your heart and speak your mind.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t overdo it or take on too much. It’s best to put your energy into things you enjoy. Romance is in the stars.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refrain from making promises that you will not want to fulfill. Someone is likely to hold back the information you require to make a well-informed decision. Do your own fact-finding.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look at the choices you have and make a move. If you execute your ideas in a unique fashion, you’ll gain support and interest in what you are planning to pursue. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Once you make up your mind, the rest will fall into place. Trust and believe in what you are capable of doing and follow through with your plans. Shoot for the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Someone will offer dishonest feedback. Ask pertinent questions to avoid making an ill-informed decision. Protect your ideas, reputation and possessions. Success is the sweetest revenge. Romance looks promising.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Stay focused, well-informed and up-to-date regarding what’s trending. Stand tall and show everyone what you’ve got to offer. Refuse to let someone back you into a corner.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You will gain satisfaction if you get involved in a cause. Take a leadership position that allows you to show off your attributes. Stop being a bystander; it’s time to take charge and excel.
