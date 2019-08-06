LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be careful when dealing with sensitive issues. Someone you love or work alongside will be touchy if you take more than you give. Aim for equality, peace and love, not for chaos.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Network, get involved and make your actions count. The more productive you are, the less time you will have to get involved in situations that aren’t good for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don’t rely on others. If you want something done, do it yourself. Look for positive opportunities and find out how you can turn a skill or service into a lucrative affair.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): If you share your emotions, be prepared to put up with the backlash that follows. Communication will be necessary, but how you respond will make a difference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Rely on what you know, whom you can trust and how best to get what you want. A personal contract, legal matter or financial issue will need your undivided attention.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your heart and soul into whatever you decide to take on. Whether it’s how you earn or handle money, deal with essential partnerships or run your home, do it with finesse.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Look for opportunities to advance. Keep an open discussion going with anyone who will be affected by the decisions you make. Romance is in the stars.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): You’ll have some exciting ideas, but you must consider the possible consequences of putting them in action. Moderation is key.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Embrace life and try something new. A lifestyle change will lift your spirits and give you a new lease on life. Romance is encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change regarding a partnership or an agreement will catch you off-guard. Don’t act in haste. Consider your options and counter with something you feel is fair.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep the peace by refusing to let anyone meddle in your personal affairs. Protect your privacy, loved ones and assets. Romance will enhance a meaningful relationship.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Someone you encounter will change the way you see or do things. An offer will grab your interest, but you must check to make sure it’s legitimate.