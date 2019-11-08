SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): A social event shouldn’t be lavish, indulgent or risky. A reserved and intellectual attitude will get you further ahead. You can have fun without being impulsive and excessive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Put a strategy in place and proceed. What you accomplish will depend on how prepared you are to launch your plans. Self- and home improvement should be priorities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An unusual connection can be made that will spark your imagination and guide you down a path that will lead to positive change. Choose kindness over anger.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Get together with people who motivate you to make better choices. Financial matters can be resolved if you lower your overhead. Do what’s best for you, not what someone else decides you should do.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Put more time and effort into helping others, but not at the expense of your health and well-being. Resisting temptation will be required if you want to maintain balance and integrity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Check out the possibilities before you decide to take a chance on someone or something. Spend money wisely and offer only what’s necessary to someone seeking help. Channel your energy into physical activity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s OK to change your mind, but don’t leave things unfinished. If you decide to move on, make it clear that’s what you are doing. Don’t leave others hanging.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider what you can do to make your community, home or partnerships better. A compassionate, honest dialogue will help you persuade others to see things your way. Romance is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Intelligence, desire and imagination will help you stabilize your life and relationships. Associate with people who encourage positive change.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Socialize and participate in events that keep you moving, mingling and motivated. A challenge will help you be a confident, healthy contributor. Pitch in and make a difference.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you distance yourself from a personal situation, you will gain insight into how best to handle matters. Don’t give in to temptation or manipulative people. Do what’s right.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Put your energy where it counts most. Deal with emotional issues through conversation, not demands. Kindness will get you further than pressure tactics. Romance is in the stars, and personal improvements can be made.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.