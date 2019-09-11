The Washington Post looked how schools throughout the country are teaching slavery and found that “many teachers feel ill-prepared, and textbooks rarely do more than skim the surface.”
What do retired teachers do when students go back to school? Dance. Sara Gregory at the Pilot stopped by their celebration.
The new school year means that a ban on smoking and e-cigarettes at school is in effect. Justin Mattingly at The Richmond Times-Dispatch has more.
In Howard County, outside Baltimore, school officials have proposed new school boundaries, testing the community’s commitment to diversity.
Green Army Women figurines will be on toy shelves by Christmas 2020. Why? Because a six-year-old wrote a letter to the company’s CEO.
