This week, we take a look at credit card usage by Charlottesville officials, how the comprehensive plan update is impacting developers and a new director of the Charlottesville-UVa-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center.
We also dip into politics and see how Democrats are pushing hard to flip Central Virginia seats and Elliott Harding kicking off his independent campaign for state Senate.
City officials' credit card purchases include gift cards, meals with residents
Charlottesville officials have charged at least $20,616 to city credit cards in the first half of 2019 and $136,000 in the past two years.
This year’s charges are for expenses including dry cleaning, books, gift cards and meals with residents.
Elected officials only spent about a quarter of the money charged to the cards in 2019, racking up a total of $4,215. Mayor Nikuyah Walker, Councilors Wes Bellamy, Kathy Galvin and Mike Signer, Sheriff James Brown and Treasurer Jason Vandever have city-issued cards.
Walker spent the most among elected officials, with $2,234.25 in charges in the first six months.
Brown’s card had the second-highest spending among elected officials, with $1,394.04.
Bellamy was third among elected officials, with $1,455.86, mostly for expenses related to meetings with residents and housing officials.
Signer spent only $9 in 2019 for a meal with a resident. Galvin spent $15 on parking in January to lobby for legislation at the General Assembly.
Police Chief RaShall Brackney spent the most among city officials during the first half of 2019, at $5,064.09.
Harding kicks off Deeds challenge in 25th Senate District
Elliott Harding has kicked off what could be a longshot campaign to as an independent to oust longtime state Sen. R. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath.
“I find myself to the left of him and to the right of him,” Harding said.
The 29-year-old said it’s time for a change in the district, pointing out that when Deeds started his political career as the commonwealth’s attorney in Bath County in 1987, Harding wasn’t even born.
Deeds went on to serve in the House of Delegates from 1992 to 2001 before winning election to his current seat. The district covers part of Albemarle County, all of Charlottesville, Buena Vista, Covington and Lexington, and all of Alleghany, Bath, Nelson, Highland and Rockbridge counties.
Harding was chair of the Albemarle County Republican Committee in 2016 and served on the board of directors of the Region Ten Community Services Board from 2015 to 2017.
In kicking off his campaign, Harding blasted Deeds' record, the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and the Standards of Learning.
Developers say Comprehensive Plan woes impacting plans
With no end in sight for Charlottesville’s Comprehensive Plan update, developers are beginning to struggle in deciding what to build in certain areas of the city.
That was clear earlier this month as a divided Planning Commission recommended that City Council amend a 1.6-acre portion of the future land-use map.
The Comprehensive Plan, which is a guide for local land-use decisions, was last updated in 2013.
The plan update started in 2017 but has essentially ground to a halt since the winter.
Last month, the city published a request for proposals to finish the plan update, revise the zoning code and come up with a plan to tackle affordable housing needs.
Justin Shimp, of Shimp Engineering, told the Planning Commission that the sluggish Comprehensive Plan update makes it hard for projects to start. He said the longer it continues, the more likely it is that houses near Grounds will be converted into student rentals.
“As these things do drag out, they have an impact on people,” he said. “For people trying to find a house, every day that goes by and there’s not a house built, it’s a little harder for them.”
Campaign finance reports show Democrats pushing hard for state seats
Democrats are pushing hard to flip Central Virginia’s seats in the General Assembly by putting hundreds of thousands of dollars into campaign war chests.
Democrats outraised their Republican counterparts in six out of 10 local races contested between the two parties, according to the latest campaign finance reports.
Chief among donors locally were longtime Democratic supporters and husband and wife Michael Bills and Sonjia Smith, who gave $87,500 in the latest reporting period, which covers activity from May 31 to June 30.
Democrats have high hopes for the 17th Senate District, which covers part of Albemarle, Culpeper, Spotsylvania and Louisa counties and all of Orange County and Fredericksburg.
Former Charlottesville School Board member Amy Laufer, who triumphed in the Democratic primary over Ben Hixon, raised more than three times as much as Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, in the reporting period.
Bills and Smith gave Democrats the monetary edge in the conservative 25th House District, which covers parts of Albemarle, Augusta and Rockingham counties.
Democrat Tim Hickey outraised incumbent Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, in the 59th District.
Emergency Communications Center names new leader
After a protracted process to find consistent leadership, the Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle County Emergency Communications Center last week announced its next executive director.
Larry “Sonny” Saxton Jr., a 25-year public-safety veteran, was chosen from 11 candidates for the position. The ECC management board unanimously approved his appointment, which starts Aug. 26, during a meeting Thursday.
“His record of public service and direct experience working in and leading an emergency communications center and emergency management at complex organizations will prove invaluable,” Gloria Graham, associate vice president for safety and security for the University of Virginia and chairwoman of the ECC management board, said in a statement.
The center handles emergency communications and 911 calls for the city, county and UVa, with appointed officials from each serving on its board.
The county is the administrative agent for the center and handles its personnel and budgetary responsibilities.
City Council candidates report latest donations
Independent candidate for Charlottesville City Council Bellamy Brown received the most in cash contributions in June, according to recently filed campaign finance reports.
Brown received $2,270 in cash contributions and gave himself a loan of $500.
The reports show a slowdown for many candidates around the June Democratic primary. The reports cover activity from May 31 to June 30.
Democrat Lloyd Snook received $2,150 in contributions and loaned himself $3,580.22 in early June, which he paid back at the end of the month.
Democrat Sena Magill raised $1,687.62, mostly from in-kind contributions, and loaned herself $3,454.45.
Democrat Michael Payne received $815 this reporting period, including $200 from himself. He received a refund of $1,780.24 from Facebook for an ad that ran beyond its intended end date.
Democrat Brian Pinkston, who lost in the June primary, received $1,375 in contributions over the reporting period.
Reports for Democrat Bob Fenwick, who lost in the primary, and independent candidates Paul Long and John Hall were not available by press time.
Positive Kulture Fest focuses on area residents' food heritage
Antwon Brinson didn’t want the day to be about him, but there was no avoiding it.
Without him, Sunday’s Positive Kulture Fest wouldn’t have happened.
Without his teachings, many of the cooks wouldn’t have served a vast variety of dishes in the sweltering heat at the IX Art Park.
July 16, 2019
Odds & Ends
NEWS & ADVANCE: In a highly unusual move, Amherst Town Council voted 4-1 to expel one of its newest members. The town's charter allows the council to expel members without cause.
DAILY NEWS-RECORD: An Elkton man faces misdemeanor charges for failing to properly fence cattle on land he was renting in Page County.
NORTHERN VIRGINIA DAILY: Growing frustrations over the findings of the ongoing investigation of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority are leading many residents to consider recalling members of the Front Royal Town Council and Warren County Board of Supervisors.
