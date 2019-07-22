Weather Alert

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... A COLD FRONT APPROACHING THE REGION WILL INTERACT WITH AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS TO RESULT IN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. SOME OF THESE THUNDERSTORMS MAY BECOME SEVERE, ESPECIALLY BETWEEN 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON AND 9 PM THIS EVENING. THE MAIN THREATS WITH THESE STORMS WILL BE: * DAMAGING WIND GUSTS * HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLASH FLOODING * FREQUENT LIGHTNING TAKE TIME TODAY TO REVIEW YOUR SEVERE WEATHER ACTION PLAN. HAVE A WAY TO RECEIVE ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, AND BE READY TO SEEK SAFE SHELTER SHOULD STORMS APPROACH YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD OR A WARNING IS ISSUED.