Charlottesville City Council made several moves in its last meeting. Chief among those was the abolition of Thomas Jefferson's birthday as a paid city holiday.
In this edition of In Chambers, we take a look at the City Council race, police oversight and continue to monitor the case of Former Clerk of Council Paige Rice.
Jefferson's birthday booted
City Council abolished the celebration of Thomas Jefferson's birthday at its meeting last week. The council also voted to establish March 3 as Liberation and Freedom Day and provide employees a floating holiday.
Councilor Kathy Galvin cast the lone vote against the removal of April 13 as a paid holiday. She later voted in favor of adding Liberation and Freedom Day and the floating holiday.
The issue surrounding Jefferson’s birthday was his role as a slaveholder.
Jefferson forced more than 400 people to live in bondage during his lifetime at Monticello, and he is believed to have fathered children with his slave Sally Hemings, who was not emancipated while he was alive, according to the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, which owns and operates Monticello.
Lisa Woolfork, an associate professor at the University of Virginia, decried Jefferson’s treatment of his slaves, particularly Hemings.
“Thomas Jefferson is the R. Kelly of the American Enlightenment,” she said, referring to the American R&B artist who faces 10 charges of sexual abuse. “Their non-consensual sexual relationship was normalized by the brutality of the age.”
Liberation Day hearkens back to March 3, 1865, when Union troops under Gen. Philip Sheridan arrived in the area under orders to destroy the Virginia Central railroad line, cutting off Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s supply line to the Shenandoah Valley.
Sheridan occupied the city until March 6 and, during that time, many slaves used the occupation to free themselves.
Hinton Avenue church rezoning close to approval
A proposed apartment complex that would include housing for people with disabilities has cleared the penultimate hurdle to approval.
City Council held a first reading of a rezoning request for 750 Hinton Ave. at its meeting last week.
Hinton Avenue Methodist Church wants to rezone its 0.76-acre parcel from residential to neighborhood commercial corridor to create a 15-unit apartment building known as Rachel’s Haven.
The project’s namesake, Rachel Lewis, is the late wife of the church’s pastor, the Rev. Robert Lewis. She died in 2016 from breast cancer and ministered to people with developmental disabilities.
Twenty-seven people spoke during a public hearing on the proposal, with 15 in favor, 10 opposed and two expressing more general concerns.
Those in favor of the project highlighted a need for affordable housing and accessible housing for those with developmental disabilities.
“Our society is not set up for them,” Matthew Gillikin said of those with developmental disabilities. “This is an opportunity to provide housing for them in a way that is meaningful in a great location in a community that is supportive for them.”
CRB approves bylaws
At long last, the initial Police Civilian Review Board signed off on its bylaws last week, ending a nearly year-long process that sets the stage for the creation of a permanent review panel.
“This is it. This is the day we’ve all been waiting for,” said Rosia Parker, a community activist and board member, to open the meeting.
City Council still needs to pass an ordinance, approve the bylaws and appoint members to the proposed seven-member board. The initial board was created to draft the bylaws that will govern the future CRB.
Board members say their work is not done even though their terms have expired. They’ll present their proposal to City Council as soon as August. The proposal includes a draft ordinance that will enable the creation of the CRB, the bylaws, recommended next steps and letters of support.
“I feel like they should accept this because this is for the public,” board member Gloria Beard said. “It was never about us. It was for the people, and that’s what counts.”
The proposal emphasizes the need for an independent board with the authority and resources necessary to review complaints, conduct investigations and access documents and data. Additionally, the initial CRB is requesting an oversight staff made up of two positions to assist the permanent board and recommended a budget equal to 1% of the Charlottesville Police Department’s budget.
Independent formally kicks off council campaign
Bellamy Brown formally kicked off his campaign for City Council last month.
Brown has graduate degrees in finance and accounting and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He grew up in the city's Venable neighborhood.
He is the grandson of the late Rev. Charles H. Brown, who was a leader in the city’s African American community and at the forefront of early efforts in affordable housing.
Brown is the third independent candidate to officially join the November election for three seats on the City Council after receiving approval of petition signatures to get their names on the ballot. The others are John Hall and Paul Long.
Democrats Sena Magill, Lloyd Snook and Michael Payne will also appear on the ballot.
Brown said party affiliation at the local level can be problematic.
“I find partisanship creates more of an impediment, as opposed to being a conduit, to getting the work done on behalf of the people who need it the most,” he said. “At the local level, our focus should be on fixing roofs, ensuring public housing is mold-free, fixing potholes and our transit system and, of course, solving our housing issue. We don’t require partisanship to do any of that. We simply need to do the work.”
Brown said he believes the council should focus on its duty to govern and serve the people as openly as possible.
“I believe our local government needs to get back to the basics of governing. From my vantage point, I believe transparency in action, not simply as a buzzword, good governance and sound leadership are necessary,” he said.
Details remain unclear in Paige Rice case
Paige Rice was and remains the only Charlottesville employee to have a city-issued Apple Watch, according to officials.
The former clerk of council also had the authority to approve and make the purchase of the watch and an iPhone X.
Those devices are at the center of felony embezzlement charges against Rice, who prosecutors allege kept them after her last official day on Oct. 5. She faces up to 20 years in prison.
It’s unclear if prosecutors are pursuing a plea deal, but Rice’s court date has been moved to July 24 after it was originally scheduled for Aug. 19.
While the exact series of events that led to accusations of felony embezzlement remains unclear, details about the purchase and oversight of Rice’s department have slowly trickled out of City Hall since her June 7 indictment.
Unlike other department heads, Rice was the approved buyer for her department, meaning her purchases did not have to be approved by another city employee, according to city policy.
She purchased the watch and phone in December 2017, according to city officials.
All oversight of the Clerk of Council office comes from City Council. According to the job description, the position reports to City Council and is supervised by the mayor and vice mayor.
However, it’s unclear if or to what extent the council is involved in the day-to-day administrative duties of the office. Councilors didn’t return requests for comment.
Finishing comp plan could cost $1 million
Charlottesville is seeking proposals to complete its Comprehensive Plan update, revise the city’s zoning code and come up with a plan to tackle affordable housing needs.
The city posted the request on its website last week. A contract could cost in the range of $1 million, according to city officials.
The request for proposals asks for a firm to finish the Comprehensive Plan update, conduct community outreach and data analysis, craft an affordable housing plan and update the city’s zoning code.
“When we were jumping into the Comp Plan, we did not understand how big a project we were doing,” said Planning Commissioner Lyle Solla-Yates. “The affordable housing need hit us hard, and I think that’s the biggest issue.”
The Comprehensive Plan, which is a guide for local land-use decisions, was last updated in 2013, and the zoning code hasn’t been substantially revised since 2003.
The plan update started in 2017 but has been on hold since the winter as the Planning Commission realized the massive undertaking needed to address affordable housing and the code.
“The Planning Commission is not professional staff that takes on a project of this magnitude alone,” said Chair Lisa Green.
The consultant is needed because the Department of Neighborhood Development Services doesn’t have the staff resources to complete the work.
Odds & Ends
RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH: The Virginia General Assembly resumes on Tuesday for a special session on guns.
NEW YORK TIMES: Hundreds of Virginians are living next to the estate where President James Monroe owned their ancestors.
VIRGINIA LAWYERS WEEKLY: In one of the best advances to Virginia's online court records, the state has launched a statewide search database. This makes it easier to track records across jurisdictions.
