It hasn't been an incredibly busy time in the past few weeks as everyone seems to be going on vacation. But Charlottesville played host to a presidential candidate, a City Council hopeful was banned from county schools and a longtime local lawmaker died. Find all that and more in this week's edition!
Richardson says his new credit card policy could have prevented scandals
Charlottesville city councilors could see the monthly limit on their city-issued credit cards lowered by as much as a factor of 20 if the panel adopts a policy proposal by City Manager Tarron Richardson.
Richardson soon will institute a stricter credit card policy for city employees, which he says would have prevented a recent Charlottesville embezzlement case and another ongoing scandal rocking DeSoto, Texas — his former employer.
The policy would move Charlottesville from a locality with one of the highest credit card spending limits in the state to one of the lowest.
The existing credit card policy, last revised in 2015, sets a single-purchase limit of $5,000 and monthly limit of $20,000.
Richardson’s proposal, which was in place for employees when he was city manager in DeSoto, would set the single-purchase limit at $1,000. The monthly limit would vary by position, from as low as $1,000 to a maximum of $9,999.99.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Councilors Mike Signer, Wes Bellamy and Kathy Galvin have city-issued cards. Many departments and other high-ranking officials have cards.
In the first half of 2019, city officials have charged a total of more than $480,000 to credit cards.
The lower spending limit makes it easier for officials to review the charges, Richardson said.
“We can control what’s being spent. It’s not such a large number,” he said. “A smaller number we can handle more. A larger number like that, that’s a lot of money.”
Richardson said his policy would have prevented former Charlottesville Clerk of Council/Chief of Staff Paige Rice from buying an Apple Watch and iPhone X with city funds without anyone’s knowledge.
In July, Rice pleaded guilty to misdemeanor embezzlement and received a six-month suspended sentence because she kept the devices after leaving her job last fall.
Another scandal Richardson says could have been avoided is embroiling his former place of employment: DeSoto, Texas.
Jeremiah Quarles, the former director of the DeSoto Economic Development Corporation, pleaded guilty in April to stealing more than $9,000 in city money through illegal credit card purchases from 2013 to 2016. About a third of that was used to benefit his wife, City Councilor Candice Quarles, according to records obtained under the Texas Public Information Act and reports by The Dallas Morning News.
Officials have recently said he may have improperly spent more than $26,000 in city funds, according to the News.
Once Richardson learned of the improper expenditures, he asked Jeremiah Quarles to resign.
“Although I was the city manager, not over the corporation, I asked him to resign because it reflected bad on our city,” he said.
Beto comes back to Charlottesville
Beto O’Rourke believes Charlottesville “has an incredibly powerful story to tell” about America.
“It’s an incredibly important community, not just to Virginia, but to the country,” the Democratic presidential candidate said Saturday during a campaign event in the city. “And we’ve got to make sure that everyone in America knows that they count, and the only way to demonstrate that is by showing up.”
O’Rourke has twice visited Charlottesville, a city impacted by white supremacist violence that has been seen by many as a turning point in American history. But he didn’t talk about the Democrat who has made the Summer of Hate a central part of his campaign: former Vice President Joe Biden.
Some in the city have been perturbed that Biden — who cited the 2017 rally as a key moment in his decision to run for president when he launched his campaign and during a recent fundraiser in Richmond — hasn’t come to Charlottesville. Biden is the current frontrunner, with an average of 29% support in a crowded Democratic field.
O’Rourke, a former congressman from Texas and a Woodberry Forest alumnus, is the only 2020 presidential candidate who has visited the city. In April, he campaigned at the University of Virginia.
O’Rourke’s support has dropped off since his last visit; O’Rourke was at 9% support and third place during his April visit, according to RealClearPolitics, but he now sits at around 2%.
John Hall banned from Albemarle County Public Schools property
John Hall, an independent candidate for Charlottesville City Council, has been banned from Albemarle County Public Schools property.
Division spokesman Phil Giaramita wrote in an email that the letter came “after a series of disruptive visits to schools and school offices.”
Hall is barred from “any school property” or anywhere that houses division activities; any building when it is being used for a School Board meeting; all division vehicles, trailers or “transportable classroom unit;” and the division offices on McIntire Road.
The letter says the Albemarle County Police Department has been notified of the order, which will “remain in effect permanently.” Violation, the letter says, will result in arrest and criminal trespassing charges.
Hall, 68, has been previously banned from the school division, City Hall and the University of Virginia. He also has been convicted of trespassing several times, as well as other misdemeanors.
According to online court and arrest records, he was arrested on Aug. 2 at The Haven on trespassing charges. He spent several nights in jail but was released before the Aug. 5 City Council meeting.
He is scheduled to appear in Charlottesville General District Court on Sept. 27 in that case.
City police conducting one-third fewer stop-and-frisks
Charlottesville police are, on average, stopping and arresting one-third fewer people through what the department calls “investigative detentions” than was the case a year ago.
However, black people are still far more likely to encounter an officer than are white people in the city based on their percentage of the population.
Charlottesville Police Department data for May through July on investigative detentions, commonly called “stop-and-frisks,” shows an increase in stops over the first quarter of the year.
However, looking at the numbers overall, the monthly average of stops and arrests have dropped nearly 40% since they were first reported in September.
Since September, 592 people have been stopped in 465 encounters with police. More than half of those people, 53%, were black. Based on their percentage of the city’s population, about 17%, black people are more likely to be stopped by an officer in the city.
Between May and July, 153 people were stopped across 124 encounters with police. Of those stopped, 78 were black, 74 were white and one was Asian.
Police arrested 69 people in the stops, of whom 36 were black, 32 were white and one was Asian.
Since data was first reported in September, Charlottesville officers stop, on average, 54 people a month across 42 encounters. Black people are stopped 28 times a month, compared with 25 white people.
Officers average a total of 23 arrests per month, split about evenly between white and black people.
CPD’s use of the practice has dropped significantly since it was first reported.
The average number of monthly officer-initiated stops is down 38% since September.
The average number of people stopped has dropped 34% in that time among 32% fewer encounters.
Black people have been stopped 19% less since September, compared with a 45% decline in white people.
Arrests are down by 37% — 19% among African Americans and 50% among white people.
Former city School Board member, legislator dies
Thomas J. Michie Jr., who helped the city School Board navigate integration and later went on to serve in the General Assembly for two decades, died last month following declining health due to Alzheimer’s disease. He was 88.
Michie, was appointed to the Charlottesville School Board in 1965.
During his tenure, the division became integrated, kindergarten classes were established, Jackson-Via Elementary School and the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center were built and planning began for a new Charlottesville High School.
The Democrat first won a seat in the House of Delegates by a single vote.
That election would stick with Michie and his family throughout life. His son Ned remembers people claiming to be the deciding ballot starting that night and continuing to this day.
“All kinds of people claimed to be the one vote,” he said. “We often heard stories about people who weren’t going to go out and they decided to go anyway.”
A memorial service will be held at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge on Oct. 5.
Apartment building proposed for Artful Lodger site
A 101-foot-tall mixed-use building could be coming to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.
Milestone Partners has submitted a special-use permit application to the city for the building on the site of the Artful Lodger.
According to city documents, the building would include commercial space, as well as studio and one-, two- and some three-bedroom apartments.
Heirloom is under contract to purchase the property, which is owned by Market Street Promenade LLC and valued at $3.2 million. The parcel is home to the Artful Lodger, The Livery and other small businesses.
The permit would allow for density of as many as 240 units per acre and a maximum height of 101 feet. With the size of the property, that would translate to a maximum of 134 units.
The zoning ordinance only allows a maximum height of 70 feet by-right and the developer would be able to construct 24 units.
Milestone Partners is behind the proposed 602-616 W. Main St. complex and the under-construction 600 W. Main St. property.
Prices for the latter development range from $1,499 for a studio apartment to $4,090 for a three-bedroom unit.
If the permit is approved, the existing building would be demolished.
The proposal is expected to be discussed at a Planning Commission work session Sept. 24.
City seeking consultant to study recycling program
Charlottesville is seeking a consultant to study the efficiency of its recycling and reuse program.
The city issued a request for proposals last month calling for a review of its solid waste program, existing contracts, resources and services.
“Our program as it is today has been in place for quite some time,” said Marty Silman, public services manager.
The goal of the study is to increase services, maximize funding and improve efficiency.
The solid waste program operates at an annual deficit of $800,000, which is covered through the general fund. The city is starting to take measures to cut costs as an ordinance change for leaf collection cleared a first reading from the City Council last month.
The ordinance would discontinue collection of leaves in plastic bags.
There’s no solid timeline on the study, Silman said. Once the consultant presents its recommendations, city staff members would give a presentation to the City Council.
MACAA plans new Head Start building
Two years after Charlottesville denied a proposal from the Monticello Area Community Action Agency to move its Head Start classes, the organization is taking another swing at relocating the program.
MACAA is planning to build a state-of-the-art school to accommodate the program’s needs, and has submitted a special-use permit to construct that facility on property it owns at 1021 Park St.
Head Start, a federal preschool program for low-income families, is one of several programs offered by MACAA to help families in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa and Nelson counties. It serves 213 children a year, according to MACAA’s most recent count.
MACAA’s administrative offices and three Head Start classrooms are housed at 1025 Park St., according to a letter sent to neighbors and provided by the city. The classrooms at that location are used for 60 of the 213 children.
The nonprofit purchased the building at 1021 Park St. for $882,500 in 2016.
In 2017, MACAA attempted to relocate to 1021 Park St. and sell its existing site to New Millennium Senior Living, which planned to create a four-story 141-bedroom assisted living center.
The City Council, however, denied a rezoning for the proposal. Councilors said they felt the assisted living center would have detrimental impacts on the neighborhood.
The 1025 Park St. property is under contract with no existing plans for development, according to the letter. The property is valued at $3.2 million. The buyer of the property could not be determined; MACAA officials didn’t return calls for comment this week.
The special-use permit is required to allow an educational facility at the 1021 Park St. property, which has a residential zoning.
Council adopts equity recommendations
The Charlottesville City Council is fully behind a set of recommendations to improve equity among employees.
The council gave its blessing last month for the city manager’s advisory committee on equity to continue pursuing its proposals.
The committee was started when Mike Murphy, now deputy city manager, served as interim city manager. He said the city has focused on equity in the community but needed an introspective look.
The committee studied data on city employees by race, job category and salary. It also reviewed equity measures in other communities.
Of the city’s 935 full-time employees, about 71% are white, 23% are black and 6% are another or of mixed race, according to the report.
Charlottesville’s population is 69.7% white and 18.7% black.
However, black employees make on average 17% less per hour than do white employees. For white employees, the average is $25.60, compared with $21.30 for black employees.
There is little wage disparity between the sexes. Women make an average hourly wage of $24.52, which is 4 cents higher than that for male employees.
The committee recommends creating an equity advisory team to lead a culture change in the city. The 10- to 12-member committee would include one councilor and representatives from city staff, management and the community.
The team would create benchmarks to guide equity work and establish a reporting schedule.
The report recommends creating an office of equity and inclusion to lead equity efforts.
The office would include a data analyst and community engagement coordinator who report to the city manager. It would also influence policy and implement recommendations for the equity advisory team.
Hey-Hey Whaddya Say
Odds & Ends
THE MALHEUR ENTERPRISE: Officials in Malheur County, Oregon, asked the sheriff to assess whether the Malheur Enterprise engaged in criminal conduct in its reporting for making emails and phone calls to the county’s economic development officials.
NORTHERN VIRGINIA DAILY: The Strasburg Town Council approved a resolution urging an apology from the mayor after he was arrested for a DUI after crashing a John Deere Gator into the town library.
ATLANTA JOURNAL CONSTITUTION: A former University of Georgia employee stole more than $1.3 million from the school’s Greek Life Office over 10 years before committing suicide on campus in June, an internal investigation revealed.
