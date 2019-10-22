Welcome to Oct. 22!
Dissent boils up as council deliberates CRB
The Charlottesville City Council began its first deliberations of a police oversight panel on Monday and set a lofty goal for appointing such a body.
The council conducted a first reading of an ordinance and bylaws to establish a Police Civilian Review Board during its meeting, which was preceded by a rally against the council’s proposals and attended by supporters of the initial CRB’s recommendations.
The bylaws would establish the board’s meeting procedures. The ordinance covers the board’s composition, staffing and powers.
Area residents proposed an oversight panel after the 2017 Unite the Right rally as a way to improve trust between the Charlottesville Police Department and the community. The council appointed an initial CRB that met over the past year to craft a proposed ordinance and bylaws.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker proposed that the board be seated in December and, after some trepidation about the logistics and number of applicants, the council set Dec. 16 as a goal. It would be the final council meeting for Councilors Wes Bellamy, Mike Signer and Kathy Galvin.
The proposals before the council vary in several ways from those initial recommendations.
Josh Bowers, an initial CRB member who was at the center of a bizarre public battle between the board, police chief and city officials over the summer, said it feels like the panel wasted its time.
“If this is what you guys wanted, you didn’t need us to work over the past year,” he said. “This could have been done in an afternoon.”
Don Gathers, an original member of the initial CRB who resigned for health reasons, said the board did its job and the council should follow its recommendations.
Gathers, who was a member of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Race, Memorials and Public Spaces, said the council often ignores boards it creates. The commission recommended the city’s Confederate statues be moved, not removed, but council later voted to remove them.
“They did what they were asked to do,” Gathers said of the initial Police CRB. “So often, council will go in a different direction after a board is impaneled and not go with those particular recommendations that were set forth.”
Initial CRB member Rosia Parker summed up the feeling of many on the panel: “I’m very upset.”
City yanks RFP for new administrative complex citing short deadline
Charlottesville canceled its request for proposals for firms to design a massive consolidation of city and school administrative offices just two days after publishing it.
The city issued a request for proposals on Oct. 15, with a deadline of Oct. 25. Firms had until Thursday to ask any questions about the proposal.
However, on Oct. 17, the city posted a cancellation memo, saying it was “in the best interest of the city,” citing the “timeframe for completion of this project” as the reason.
In September, City Manager Tarron Richardson proposed a 200,000-square-foot complex to consolidate city and school administration, parking, the police department and some city and Albemarle County joint services. Richardson said at the time that the complex would include affordable housing, as well as retail space.
The request for proposals that went out did not include anything about affordable housing.
The RFP would have required a concept plan for the project by Nov. 28, which is Thanksgiving.
The project isn't dead however, as city officials plan to post it again with a longer submission period.
Judge signs off on changes to Rachel's Haven petition
A Charlottesville judge has granted a request to amend a petition seeking to overturn a rezoning for an apartment complex that would include housing for people with disabilities.
Judge Richard Moore approved the request to remove seven names and add eight to the petition seeking to overturn the City Council’s rezoning for Rachel’s Haven during a hearing in Charlottesville Circuit Court.
The petition, which is similar to a lawsuit, was filed last month and included 30 names.
Plaintiff Mark Kavit has said that some people have withdrawn because of “public shaming.”
On Aug. 5, the City Council unanimously voted to rezone 750 Hinton Ave. from residential to neighborhood commercial so Hinton Avenue Methodist Church could create a 15-unit apartment building known as Rachel’s Haven.
Opponents of the rezoning have reiterated that they support the church’s mission but say they are concerned with ramifications from a commercial zoning.
The crux of the petition’s argument is that the rezoning is improper because it violates state law and the city’s Comprehensive Plan and that meeting notice requirements weren’t met.
The city’s response to the petition states that many of the arguments cannot legally be considered by the court or the council in a rezoning decision, such as enforcement of proffers and financial backing for the project.
Moore did not set a future court date.
Council candidates have surpassed 2017 election in fundraising
The amount of money flowing into this year’s Charlottesville City Council election has already vastly surpassed the total amount candidates raised in 2017.
Through the end of September, the six general election candidates and two unsuccessful Democratic primary contenders raised $166,711. In all of the 2017 race, seven candidates raised $137,595.
Democrats Lloyd Snook, Sena Magill and Michael Payne are competing with independents Bellamy Brown, Paul Long and John Hall for three seats on the five-member City Council in the November election.
Boosted by two big-time donations, Snook led the way in fundraising for September with $9,795.
Brown was second in fundraising with $6,131, but was the top spender, doling out $6,131 in the month.
Payne was third in fundraising with $3,826. He received $1,000 across two donations from former Councilor Dede Smith.
Magill was fourth with $3,460 received in September. Most of that came from a $2,500 donation from the Realtors PAC.
Long received and spent no money in the most recent reporting period and has $196 remaining.
Local and state elections will occur Nov. 5.
Progress newsroom announces intent to unionize
Last week, a group of newsroom employees of The Daily Progress announced an effort to unionize by forming The Blue Ridge NewsGuild.
The group notified management of their plans with a mission statement, letter to coworkers and a news release.
With the support of the Washington-Baltimore Local of the NewsGuild CWA, the group cited concerns about pay, corporate management and a desire to have “a seat at the table” in the statement.
Read more here or here or here or here.
Candidates for City Council face off in forum
The six candidates for Charlottesville City Council faced off once again as Election Day draws closer.
Democrats Lloyd Snook, Michael Payne and Sena Magill and independents Bellamy Brown, Paul Long and John Hall will run against each other in the Nov. 5 election.
The candidates met at Johnson Elementary School at a forum hosted by the Johnson Village and Fry’s Spring neighborhood associations.
The candidates discussed several issues familiar from a forum last week, including climate change, equity and affordable housing. Many answers were likewise similar.
Throughout the forum, the Democratic candidates made sure to emphasize where they overlap on certain issues and that they are already collaborating on solutions.
A moderator asked candidates questions about affordable housing and how to mitigate the impact of high-density projects on neighborhoods.
Charlottesville to conduct historic survey of 10th and Page neighborhood
Charlottesville plans to take a closer look at the history of one of its historically black neighborhoods.
The city’s Department of Neighborhood Development Services, with backing from the state, will conduct a historic survey of the 10th and Page neighborhood over the winter. The survey opens up the prospect of a historic designation, which may increase funding opportunities to protect the predominantly African American neighborhood.
The city plans to survey the neighborhood because no such study has been conducted that meets the standards required by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
The area is about 100 acres which are bordered by 13th Street Northwest, Page Street, railroad tracks on the east side and Preston Avenue.
The survey area includes 480 parcels, of which 435 have structures.
According to city estimates, 344 structures were built before 1960. Of those, most are single-family homes, with four apartment buildings and 13 commercial buildings. The neighborhood also has 230 homes constructed before 1930.
Four properties have a local historic designation — 134 10th St. NW, which is the former Coca-Cola Bottling building; 946 Grady Ave., Monticello Dairy; 1000 Preston Ave., the Southern Bakery Building; and 212 E. Rosser Ave., which is the Holy Temple Church of Christ.
African Americans make up 54% of the population in the 10th and Page neighborhood, one of the highest levels of any area of the city.
Many of the houses in the neighborhood were constructed prior to 1929 and some as early as the late 1800s.
According to city documents, the African American presence in the neighborhood was led by John West, an emancipated slave who began amassing real estate after the Civil War.
West would subdivide the land he purchased and sell it to African American families up until his death in 1927.
Harding, Deeds clash at forum
Independent Elliott Harding went on the offensive as State Sen. R. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, defended his record and past campaign donations at a forum.
Harding is challenging Deeds in Virginia’s 25th Senate District and the two met for the second time this election cycle in a forum hosted by the Senior Statesmen of Virginia.
The district covers part of Albemarle County, all of Charlottesville, Buena Vista, Covington and Lexington, and all of Alleghany, Bath, Nelson, Highland and Rockbridge counties.
Deeds has represented the district since 2001 after nine years in the House of Delegates.
Deeds went on the defensive when the candidates were asked if they would take any donations from Dominion Energy or return any they’ve received.
Harding has previously attacked Deeds’ contributions from the company and said the state has an “unholy alliance” with Dominion. Harding wants the General Assembly to end Dominion’s reign as a sole energy provider.
“At the end of the day, they don’t need to have that monopoly,” he said.
Deeds received $109,950 from the company between 2001 and 2016, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The donations covered his campaigns for the House, Senate, state attorney general and governor.
Of that, $80,000 went toward his campaigns for statewide office.
Deeds said he stopped taking Dominion donations in 2016, but he’s not refunding any of their money.
“I’m not making any apologies for not being independently wealthy,” he said. “They fund everybody.”
Harding also attacked Deeds’ record on the death penalty and LGBTQ rights.
In 2005, while running for state attorney general, Deeds disagreed with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling limiting the death penalty and advocated for expanding it in other ways to include juveniles. Deeds also has spoken against same-sex marriage in previous races.
Deeds was given the chance, but didn’t directly respond to Harding’s challenges about his record.
“I can’t go back 28 years. I don’t know about everything he just challenged,” he said. “I hope that if I made mistakes in the past I’ve grown past those mistakes and I think I’ve shown in the past 28 years of service that I can get things done.”
Deeds said he still has a lot to do in the Senate, such as mental health reform, but Harding said if those topics were going to be addressed, Deeds would have done it by now.
“Eighteen years in the Senate … at a certain point it’s just not going to get done,” Harding said.
CODE developers ready to start above-ground work
Developers behind the long-awaited Center of Developing Entrepreneurs on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall are ready to raise a building.
Officials held a press conference earlier this month to discuss the project’s progress, provide a public timeline and give a peek behind the fence around the site on the mall.
Mike Castle, project executive with Hourigan, said all underground work has been completed and crews are ready to build up.
The CODE building is being constructed on the site of the former Main Street Arena, which closed in 2018.
About 60% of space has already been leased, Boninti said. The project is expected to finish in the summer of 2021.
Developers plan to give quarterly updates on the progress of construction; the next will occur this winter.
Botanical Garden ready for next phase of design
The McIntire Botanical Garden is moving into its next phase of design.
The organization hosted a community event to announce $500,000 of donations over the past 13 months, introduce its first executive director, Jill Trischman-Marks, and provide updates on the garden’s progress.
The organization, formed in 2008, wants to build the garden on 8.5 acres near the intersection of Melbourne Road and the John W. Warner Parkway.
Trischman-Marks said $600,000 is needed for the next level of plans. Those plans can be used for pricing before construction documents are finalized, according to Eugene Ryang, principal of Water Street Studio, which worked on the master plan with designer Mikyoung Kim.
There’s no timeline on the next phase.
Hey-Hey Whaddya Say
Jaden Schwartz scored his first goal of the season for the defending Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues with a nice backhander off a rebound. It tied the game, but wasn't enough as the champs lost their fourth straight game, falling 5-2 to the Montreal Canadiens.
The Schwartz is strong with this one. pic.twitter.com/y2V5dCxt8O— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) October 19, 2019
Odds & Ends
WASHINGTON POST: The developer at the center of a multimillion dollar embezzlement scandal that has rocked Front Royal and Warren County is now seeking damages, saying he was an unwitting participant in the saga.
EASTERN SHORE NEWS: Speaking of embezzlement, the former Hallwood town clerk faces 65 felony charges for misusing town funds.
NORTHERN VIRGINIA DAILY: Strasburg's mayor has been indicted for food stamp fraud. This comes after he was censured by the Town Council following a drunken driving charge.
