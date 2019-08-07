Welcome to Aug. 7!
Sorry this isn't coming out on a Monday, but the date fell on a Charlottesville City Council night so what's a boy to do? At least now you'll get even more timely updates about what happened! Isn't that exciting!
Here's a little digest: A former city official pleaded guilty to embezzlement, three councilors were called "Hitler's best friends" and law enforcement is planning a light presence as we approach the two-year anniversary of Aug. 12.
Councilors blasted over decision on Unity Days request
Three Charlottesville city councilors, including one who is Jewish, were hit with a wave of personal attacks and called "Hitler's best friends" after declining to allocate an additional $35,000 to bring the rapper Wale to a Unity Days event.
Tanesha Hudson asked the council for money to cover additional costs to have the Washington, D.C.-based artist perform at the Made In Charlottesville Concert.
“What happened tonight, this is what happens when white people are in positions of power. You just proved what we’ve been saying all along, that y’all don’t give a damn about black people,” Hudson said. “If I was white, if I was a white lady and wanted to run a white artist or something for Unity Days or I wanted to do something to cater to your people, you would pass that money with flying f***ing colors, and you know that.”
Although Mayor Nikuyah Walker was also against the proposal, speakers focused instead on the white councilors.
The Hitler comment was made by Marissa Turner-Harris, who later lobbed personal attacks at the three councilors.
Councilor Mike Signer, who is Jewish, said, “I just cannot believe I was just called Hitler’s best friend.”
The meeting adjourned as Councilor Heather Hill quickly exited with tears in her eyes, Signer walked out dejectedly and Councilor Kathy Galvin gathered her belongings.
On Facebook, independent City Council candidate Bellamy Brown compared Monday's comments to those made around the Unite the Right Rally.
"I find it hard to see a difference between the statement above, and the statements made two years ago, in their effect," he wrote. "I find both to be callous and disrespectful to members of our community who would not say otherwise."
Paige Rice pleads guilty to embezzlement
Former Charlottesville Clerk of Council/Chief of Staff Paige Rice avoided jail time after she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor embezzlement last month.
Rice originally was charged in June with felony embezzlement, which carried a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, for keeping an iPhone X and Apple Watch she received as an employee.
Rice received a six-month suspended sentence, one year of probation, two years of good behavior and 200 hours of community service.
Rice, who joined the city as clerk of council in 2010, tendered her resignation on Sept. 12 over salary disputes. She wanted a higher pay than was provided when her job title was expanded to include chief of staff.
The watch and iPhone were purchased using city funds on Dec. 13, 2017, at a total value of $766.98.
Rice had the phone and watch transfered to another provider and onto the account of her mother. She also lied to a city official who asked for the devices, saying she paid for the watch and the phone had a broken screen so she returned it to the cellular provider.
On March 14, city police decided to execute a search warrant on Rice’s home rather than ask a second time for the devices to be returned.
When officers arrived at the house, Rice greeted officers while wearing the watch and talking on the phone.
Rice returned the devices to the city, but charges were still pursued. Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania said that even though the property value was minimal and Rice had returned the devices, she needed to be held accountable.
“Just because you come in and admit to a crime, doesn’t mean it didn’t occur,” he said. “We’re not going to treat her any better or worse than anyone else. … If everything had been returned, this would not have come to me.”
Platania said Rice’s motivation for taking the devices wasn’t clear.
Richardson discusses changes to city's management
Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson has made several changes to the city’s management organization and is eyeing efficiency improvements in the coming months.
Richardson discussed the reorganization with City Council during a daylong retreat last week.
The biggest change is that, rather than have two assistant city managers, Richardson has created four deputy city manager positions. The new title gives those employees legal authority to act in his place if he’s absent.
Mike Murphy is now deputy city manager for human services. Leslie Beauregard is now interim deputy city manager for finance and administration. Public Works Director Paul Oberdorfer is the interim deputy city manager for operations.
Murphy, Beauregard and Oberdorfer will report to Letitia Shelton, who started last week as deputy city manager/chief operating officer. She was Richardson’s deputy city manager in DeSoto, Texas.
Shelton's position is a recent addition to the city payroll. Her annual salary is $158,000.
Shelton will report to Richardson, who also oversees the police and fire departments and communications.
Richardson said the new alignment allows administrators to work with departments that are more related and “operate more efficiently and effectively.”
Richardson also discussed several other initiatives to improve operations.
Council hears CRB bylaws, approves church rezoning
The proposal for civilian oversight of the Charlottesville Police Department is now in the hands of the City Council.
The initial Police Civilian Review Board presented proposed bylaws and an ordinance for a permanent panel at council’s Monday meeting.
The bylaws focus on meeting procedures, while the ordinance establishes the board’s composition, staff members and powers.
The proposals would allow the board to conduct independent investigations, review complaints and track department data and trends.
The council also signed off on a proposed apartment complex that would include housing for people with disabilities.
The vote for Hinton Avenue Methodist Church was followed by resounding applause from the audience.
The church wanted to rezone its 0.76-acre parcel at 750 Hinton Ave. from residential to neighborhood commercial.
The rezoning paves the way for a 15-unit apartment building known as Rachel’s Haven. The project’s namesake, Rachel Lewis, is the late wife of the church’s pastor, the Rev. Robert Lewis. Rachel Lewis, who died in 2016, ministered to people with developmental disabilities.
City credit card spending nears $500K, councilors discuss at retreat
Charlottesville officials charged more than $480,000 to city credit cards in the first half of 2019.
Of those expenses, nearly $10,000 has been on apparel for employees this year.
At a retreat last week, councilors directed City Manager Tarron Richardson to study other localities and determine common budgets for council travel and spending. Councilors also want to create a policy for purchasing meals.
A majority of councilors said that their spending and travel habits aren’t transparent and people only know about it from reporting in The Daily Progress.
City police chief plans 'soft presence' for Aug. 12 weekend
Charlottesville officials are anticipating more calm over the second weekend in August than last year.
During a question and answer session on Wednesday, Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall M. Brackney said the approach to policing this year is “a very nimble, very soft presence,” similar to what was done while the University of Virginia men’s basketball team won the NCAA Tournament in Minneapolis this past spring.
“You’ll see lots of officers on bicycles, on foot and on motorcycles so that they can interact with you in a very meaningful, in a very personal way, and encouraging people to participate in the Unity Day events,” she said.
At this point, the only anticipated street closures Aug. 9-12 will be the Fourth Street and Second Street crossings of the Downtown Mall, and First Street, Second Street and Jefferson Street around Market Street Park. Market Street itself will remain open, officials said.
City considering policy on FOIA charges
Charlottesville officials are reviewing an administrative policy to standardize responses and charges for open records requests.
In its current form, the proposed policy would charge requesters in 15-minute increments for time to assemble documents under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act after an employee spent 15 minutes on the requests.
The charge would be based on the pay rate of the employee fulfilling the request.
Adoption of the policy does not require City Council approval. City Manager Tarron Richardson would sign off on it, but the proposal could change before it is finalized.
Hey-Hey Whaddya Say
As we continue to anxiously await the start of the NHL season, the league is compiling lists of the best gifs from each team over the past season. Enjoy the Hurricanes' thread.
The best @CanesNHL GIFs of the 2018-19 season: A Thread. #31in31 pic.twitter.com/KyhfFiQqLa— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) August 6, 2019
ODDS & ENDS
RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH: Virginia's State Board of Elections rejected Republicans' attempt to get a candidate for delegate on the ballot in the 30th District, where GOP officials failed to file paperwork by state-imposed deadlines. The incumbent, Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, will have to run a write-in campaign or file a lawsuit.
THE ROANOKE TIMES: Virginia’s top mental health official died from injuries he suffered during a wreck in Augusta County that killed another woman.
VIRGINIAN-PILOT: Portsmouth Sheriff Michael A. Moore wants a judge to force the city to repair or replace the jail, filing suit against the city in an escalating legal battle.
CHATHAM STAR-TRIBUNE: Business giant Amazon has announced plans to build a solar farm in Gretna.
Your tax money pays for most of the services in Charlottesville. Your thoughts, opinions and questions matter to shape public policy and being informed on the issues is the best way to make your voice heard!
If you enjoy this newsletter and like sharing things, send your friends and colleagues to this link. We need your help to grow the newsletter!