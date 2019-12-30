Welcome to Dec. 30!
I bet you didn't think I'd get in another newsletter before 2020 because I've been pretty sporadic. Well surprise!
In this edition, you'll get a look at a few profiles on local residents, a goalie fight and more government scandal.
Stay tuned until the end for a look back at the biggest Charlottesville stories of the year and a look ahead to next year.
Signer reflects on polarizing time in Charlottesville politics
The man who sat deep in conversation at a Charlottesville coffee shop last week easily could have blended into the background.
That’s just how things have shaken out for Mike Signer, who has quietly faded from the local — and national — spotlight since 2017.
Gone are the days when he was at the center of the Unite the Right rally. Now, he can sit and wave to people he recognizes while sipping coffee and discussing the past four years.
Signer’s time as mayor during the event that spotlighted this community to the world has been nothing short of polarizing.
Burkses continue family tradition and community service
Two things are important to Martin “T” Burks III and Deborah Bell-Burks — family and community.
For nearly 20 years, the couple have run possibly the oldest remaining business in the city — J.F. Bell Funeral Home — while remaining deeply involved in the community.
When you ask the couple to discuss their journey to funeral service, they’ll focus on their community service. Name an organization or board in Charlottesville and there’s a good chance they’ve been involved.
Squillace focusing on something bigger
It may seem like Frank Squillace has bounced around a variety of fields in his career, but to him, it’s all the same.
Sure, he started in hospital administration and then went to church and business administration. But he’s quick to point out they all have one commonality.
“To me, it’s all administration,” he said. “It’s how you treat people. While they’re different fields, it’s being able to manage people, resources and customer service with relationships.”
Squillace has spent more of his life in the Charlottesville area than he did in his native Syracuse, New York. During this time, he’s made a mark in the community and now helps residents find jobs as the executive director of Network2Work.
Planners recommend abandoning parking garage proposal
Charlottesville planners don’t support the city’s proposed capital spending plan and want to partially abandon a planned parking structure downtown.
The Planning Commission also voted 6-0, with Commissioner Lisa Green abstaining, to recommend that funding for a proposed parking structure be reduced and the city seek other options.
Since the commission is advisory, the vote doesn’t commit the city to any plan.
The city is operating on a $188.8 million budget for fiscal year 2020, which started July 1. It included one percentage point increases to the meals and lodging taxes.
The proposed $127.9 million Capital Improvement Program, which covers five years, includes $35.8 million for fiscal 2021, which starts July 1, 2020. The council approves a five-year capital spending plan each year, but only dedicates funding for one year at a time. Further years are included as projections.
The proposal for fiscal year 2021 is a $403,500, or 1%, increase over the adopted CIP for fiscal 2020. From fiscal 2019 to 2020, the CIP rose $12 million, or 51%.
The CIP includes $4.9 million for the first part of the city’s commitment to construct the garage under an agreement with Albemarle County to keep county courts downtown.
The garage will be constructed at Seventh and Market streets on property currently home to the Lucky 7 convenience store and a Guadalajara Mexican restaurant.
The proposed structure would have 300 parking spaces and 12,000 square feet of retail on the ground level. The preliminary cost estimates for construction is $8.5 million.
If the city doesn’t meet construction deadlines, according to the agreement, it must provide 100 dedicated spaces in the existing Market Street Parking Garage or return ownership of Albemarle’s half of the purchased parcel to the county, pay the county the other half of the appraisal value and give the county sole control of the whole property.
Commissioner Rory Stolzenberg recommended that the council reduce funding and explore “creative solutions,” such as a public-private partnership and a structure that may not take up the entire parcel.
CRB interviews
Charlottesville City Council has extended the deadline to apply for the Police Civilian Review Board by one month.
Councilors Heather Hill and Wes Bellamy have said that the interview process was delayed so that applicants could cover the criteria set for CRB members.
The council approved the ordinance and bylaws for the police oversight panel in November amid public outcry that the final structure was too weak.
The board’s purpose is to improve trust between the Charlottesville Police Department and the community in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally.
The applicants are Lucas Beane, Bellamy Brown, Nancy Carpenter, Stuart Evans, Elliott Harding, Vicki Hawes, Kevin Healy, Jaree Magee, Jehu Martin, William Mendez, John Pfaltz, Claudia Sencer, Anthony Wasch Jr. and James Watson.
Proposed Danville-D.C. bus route would stop in Charlottesville
A proposed state bus route soon could take riders from Charlottesville to Washington, D.C.
The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation is planning to roll out an expansion of the Virginia Breeze in the spring.
The Virginia Breeze started in 2017 and travels between Blacksburg and D.C. It includes stops at Virginia Tech, Christiansburg, Lexington, Staunton, Harrisonburg, Front Royal, Dulles International Airport, Union Station and Arlington.
State officials are planning a 250-mile route along the U.S. 29 corridor from Danville to Washington and another from Martinsville to Richmond.
The U.S. 29 route would start in Danville with potential stops in Altavista, Lynchburg, Amherst, Lovingston, Charlottesville, Culpeper, Warrenton, Gainesville, Dulles International Airport and Union Station.
The new routes haven’t been finalized because not all locations have the proper infrastructure for a stop or one hasn’t been identified. The only locations that are definite are Lynchburg, Charlottesville, Dulles and Union Station.
City manager declines pay raise
Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson turned down a $10,000 pay raise before his performance evaluation.
Councilor Heather Hill said Richardson declined the raise because he wanted his compensation to be on the “same schedule” as other employees.
The City Council conducted Richardson’s performance evaluation in a closed session prior earlier this month.
His contract included a clause for the evaluation and, if he received a “satisfactory” evaluation, his salary would increase from $205,000 to $215,000.
The council conducted a similar evaluation with Police Chief RaShall Brackney last year. On Jan. 1, her contract guaranteed that she got a 3% increase.
During his tenure, Richardson has overhauled management and revised the city’s budgeting process. On the other hand, several high-ranking officials have resigned and a short-lived proposal to design a consolidation of city and school administrative offices drew the ire of residents.
City moving forward with 10th and Page survey
Charlottesville officials are moving forward with a historical survey of the 10th and Page neighborhood.
The survey was delayed in November after an initial public meeting where residents were wary of the proposal. A second meeting was held this month and residents focused questions on whether the survey might increase taxes.
In October, the City Council signed off on spending $21,060 it received from the state and allocating the remaining matching funds from the city for the $50,900 survey.
The survey will examine the predominantly African American neighborhood to open up the prospect of a historic designation, which could increase funding opportunities to protect historic resources.
The biggest city stories of the year
It's never a dull moment in Charlottesville. So many stories break that by the end of the year you forget about all the crazy things that happened. So here's a look back at some of the big headlines from 2019.
Charlottesville selects a new city manager
Tarron Richardson was selected as Charlottesville's newest city manager this summer. He came to the city from DeSoto, Texas.
Imbroglio between Brackney, CRB
Late spring and early summer was a time of turmoil between a proposed police oversight board, the city and Police Chief RaShall Brackney. It all culminated when the board said Brackney wouldn't schedule a meeting. The Progress later obtained a copy of her calendar, which appeared to contradict claims that she was unavailable during proposed meeting times.
Dewberry plans apartments, not hotel
Over the summer, developer John Dewberry quietly changed the plans for the empty shell of a building on the Downtown Mall, formerly known as the Landmark Hotel. His website now shows a luxury apartment complex known as The Laramore.
Former council clerk Paige Rice pleads guilty to embezzlement
In a bizarre and puzzling turn of events, former Charlottesville Clerk of Council/Chief of Staff Paige Rice pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges over the summer. The charges centered on an iPhone and Apple Watch that were purchased when she worked for the city and not returned when she left.
Out with the old
Charlottesville City Council jettisoned vestiges of the past this year. The first time was nixing the observance of Thomas Jefferson's birthday as a city holiday. The second was a vote to remove the statue commemorating the Lewis and Clark expedition.
Councilors blasted over Wale decision
Three Charlottesville city councilors were hit with a wave of anger and personal attacks after declining to allocate an additional $35,000 to bring the rapper Wale to a Unity Days event. One person called them "Hitler's best friends."
The odd balls
Here's two bizarre stories you may have forgotten during the year. In May, the video of a Charlottesville City Council meeting was accidentally replaced with an anti-abortion film. In September, a tweet from Charlottesville Area Transit appeared to endorse a candidate for City Council.
If you want something funny, check out the staff lists of 2019. Mine includes five times I injured myself.
If you want to take a look at the bigger picture of the past decade, check out this wonderful column from longtime Progress writer Bryan McKenzie.
Looking forward
Here are a few storylines to watch in the upcoming year.
-The Charlottesville and Albemarle County school systems will continue work to improve equity and close achievement and opportunity gaps.
-The new year will usher in a new era for the City Council when three members take office for the first time.
-Newly-elected officials in Charlottesville could amp up the pressure to invest in affordable housing.
Hey-Hey Whaddya Say
This edition we're going to the minors for an ECHL goalie fight. Everyone loves a good goalie fight and we don't see many of them anymore.
Here we have a matchup between Winnipeg's affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen, and Washington's affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Jacksonville goaltender Micheal McNiven goes toe-to-toe with South Carolina's Logan Thompson.
I had some trouble embedding a tweet, so I'm hoping you, the great and powerful readers of this newsletter, will take a moment to follow this link and watch the video of the fight.
The last NHL goalie fight was between the late, great Ray Emery of the Flyers and Braden Holtby of the Capitals in 2013.
We almost got another one in November when the Flames' David Rittich tried to take on the Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper, but the officials stepped in and stopped it.
Odds & Ends
DAILY NEWS-RECORD: Pablo Cuevas, who fled to the U.S. to escape the Castro regime in Cuba and worked his way to a business executive, has stepped down after 30 years on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors.
VIRGINIAN-PILOT: The Virginia Beach mass shooting has forced the locality to delay virtually all major projects because of staff shortages.
FLOYD PRESS: The town of Floyd plans to seek a special prosecutor to go after unpaid taxes from the wife of the county commonwealth's attorney.
DALLAS MORNING NEWS: Social media posts from a councilwoman in DeSoto, Texas, the former place of employment of Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson, cast doubt on her claims that she didn't know about her husband's use of taxpayer money for her benefit.
Your tax money pays for most of the services in Charlottesville. Your thoughts, opinions and questions matter to shape public policy and being informed on the issues is the best way to make your voice heard!
If you enjoy this newsletter and like sharing things, send your friends and colleagues to this link. We need your help to grow the newsletter!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.