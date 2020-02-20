Welcome to Feb. 20!
Would ya look at that? I almost put this out exactly two weeks after the last one!
Anyway, it's the thick of the most wonderful time of the year — budget season.
Get ready to crunch some numbers! But first, there's a permanent Civilian Review Board now, you should definitely read the wacky story about ICE notifications and there's some wonderful pieces about elected officials around the state getting in trouble at the end.
Council appoints seven to Police CRB
Eighteen months after Charlottesville kicked off the process to establish a Police Civilian Review Board, the City Council has appointed seven members to the panel.
City Council unanimously voted to appoint Gwendolyn Allen, Nancy Carpenter, Stuart Evans, Dierdre Gilmore, Dorenda Johnson, William Mendez Jr. and James Watson to the board at its meeting on Tuesday.
The city is still seeking applications for a nonvoting member who has policing expertise or experience. The seven people appointed on Tuesday will be voting members.
The council approved the ordinance and bylaws for the police oversight panel in November, although some community members remained frustrated with the final proposal.
It’s unclear when the board will hold its first meeting.
Councilor Heather Hill said the board will work with city staff to craft a job posting for the executive director.
Officials say budget process continuing smoothly
Despite fervor about an expected budget gap and a potential real estate tax increase, Charlottesville officials say the budget process is proceeding normally.
During a flurry of announcements about the city’s annual reassessment, a budget gap, requests from the school division and a surplus from last year’s budget, many community members have questioned why the city can’t fund all the initiatives wanted this year.
“People forget that we have several meetings to lead up to get to this point,” Councilor Heather Hill said, emphasizing that City Manager Tarron Richardson hasn’t yet presented his proposed budget.
Richardson’s proposal is expected to be released later this month.
City officials presented preliminary revenue and expenditure details earlier this month and are considering spending $202.7 million for fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1.
The city advertised a two-cent increase in the real estate tax — the first since 1981 — to give more flexibility for crafting the spending plan.
The city and school division budgets will be presented to the City Council on March 2. Public hearings are planned for March 16 and April 6, with final approval planned for April 14.
Slave auction marker stolen, city plans temporary replacement
Charlottesville will install a temporary marker to replace the stolen plaque that marked the site of the Court Square slave auction block.
At its meeting Tuesday, City Council gave the go-ahead to the Historic Resources Committee to move forward with the temporary marker.
Richard H. Allan III, 74, of Albemarle County, faces felony charges of grand larceny and possession of burglarious tools after one of two slave auction markers was taken earlier this month. The removed marker was set into the sidewalk and said, “Slave Auction Block” and underneath said, “On this site slaves were bought and sold.”
The marker has been criticized in recent years as being illegible and not visible enough.
Rather than sitting in the ground, the proposed marker would be a small metal obelisk standing a few feet tall.
ICE, ACRJ spar over notifications
Federal immigration officers blamed officials at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail for ignoring an immigration detainer that they say allowed an undocumented immigrant to sexually assault a child.
Local law enforcement officials, however, dispute immigration officers’ claims that they ignored detainers, instead saying the federal agency twice chose not to pick up the inmate when they were released.
The spat between local and federal officials highlights an ongoing debate about notifying immigration officers about undocumented immigrants picked up by local jurisdictions.
“It is disingenuous at best for ICE to say that the detainers were ignored when by their own admission we complied with them to the best of our ability as per established policy and procedure,” Jail Superintendent Martin Kumer said Wednesday. “In both cases, ICE was notified as soon as possible and ICE declined to take custody of the individual.”
Marissa Martinez, 29, also known as Wilson Yovani Martinez and Maritza Martinez, is originally from Guatemala and was in the U.S. illegally, according to a Wednesday news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement Removal Operations.
According to ICE, Martinez was arrested on May 9, 2018, upon entering the U.S. in San Ysidro, California. Martinez was transferred to ICE custody and released on an ankle monitor on July 27, 2018.
Martinez was arrested by the Charlottesville Police Department on Nov. 30 on charges of simple assault and sexual assault of a child following a disorder in the 100 block of Longwood Drive.
After that, the stories divulge. It's certainly worth a read.
City department head demoted in reorganization
Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson has reorganized the Department of Neighborhood Development Services and plans to demote its administrative lead, though his salary will not be reduced.
On Jan. 31, Richardson sent an email to all employees announcing the reorganization of the department to have two deputy directors below its director.
Director Alexander Ikefuna has held his post since 2015, but will become deputy director for zoning when a new director is hired, the email says. His salary as director is $139,526 and will remain the same in his new position.
Missy Creasy, who was assistant director of the department, had her title change to deputy director for planning.
The department oversees city planning, building inspections and property maintenance. It also includes the city engineer and manages the affordable housing program.
Planners back proposed Barracks-Emmet improvements
Charlottesville planners backed an initial proposal to improve the intersection of Barracks Road and Emmet Street.
The Planning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend that the City Council support moving forward with the final design of the project during its meeting. Commissioner Jody Lahendro cast the dissenting vote.
The in 2019 city received $8.6 million from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale program to perform updates to the intersection. The state funding does not require a local match.
An average of 23,000 vehicles travel north on Emmet Street and 13,000 go west on Barracks through the intersection each day, according to Brennan Duncan, the city’s traffic engineer.
The project will include a pedestrian refuge island, a small section of concrete allowing walkers to stop halfway through a crossing, in the medians of Emmet and Barracks on each side of the roads. The existing Charlottesville Area Transit stop would be upgraded with a bus shelter.
It would include right-turn lanes from northbound Emmet Street onto eastbound Barracks Road.
Westbound Barracks would have four lanes at the intersection, of which two would be dedicated left-turn lanes.
The road would include a 10-foot multiuse path with a 3-foot grass buffer between the road and a retaining wall. It would stretch from Hessian Road to Hilltop Road.
The project isn’t expected to reach final design until summer 2021 and construction would begin in spring 2023.
Hey-Hey Whaddya Say
Here we see Bernie Avalanche, the mascot for the Colorado Avalanche, crowdsurfing across cadets at the Air Force Academy during the outdoor game between the Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. The Kings went on to win 3-1.
Bernie living it up 🤣 #StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/kWvdPdHivp— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) February 16, 2020
Odds & Ends
DAILY PRESS: New solar-powered light poles in Hampton will be equipped with police surveillance cameras.
DAILY NEWS-RECORD: Dayton's former town manager faces felony computer trespassing charges for logging onto town email accounts years after he left the position during his run for mayor.
FREE LANCE-STAR: A Caroline County supervisor is in hot water after a racially-charged Facebook post about disruptive students.
