VIRGINIAN-PILOT: Fed up with errant electric scooters, several Virginia Beach City Council members want to ban them from the heart of the resort area as soon as possible.
NORTHERN VIRGINIA DAILY: The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted recently to rescind a recent change to the county’s anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policy that protected LGBT county staff from discrimination, saying it violates state law and the Dillon Rule. Republican Supervisor Bob Wells declined to answer whether the state should pass legislation extending workplace discrimination protections to LGBT people, saying "that's a deep, dark question."
DAILY SIGNAL: The Daily Signal profiled Charlottesville Councilor Mike Signer's fall from a rising political star after the Unite the Right rally.
NEWS-LEADER: Six people from Central America are suing Augusta County-based Nexus Services Inc., labeling the company as one “embracing immigrants only to feed off of them like a parasite.” The lawsuit, among other allegations, claims Nexus fraudulently induces immigrants to enter into long-term contracts that require them to pay exorbitant monthly fees while wearing an electronic GPS ankle monitor. The claim has been expressed in numerous lawsuits against the company and by government officials.