Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON... THE COMBINATION OF SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 20 MPH, VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS BETWEEN 15 AND 25 PERCENT, AND VERY DRY FINE FUELS WILL ENHANCE THE THREAT FOR THE IGNITION AND SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS MUCH OF THE REGION. RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION HANDLING ANY POTENTIAL IGNITION SOURCE...INCLUDING MACHINERY, CIGARETTES, AND MATCHES. BE SURE TO PROPERLY DISCARD ALL SMOKING MATERIALS. ANY DRY GRASSES AND TREE LITTER THAT IGNITE WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO SPREAD QUICKLY.