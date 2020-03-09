Well hello there. Welcome to March 9!
Of course we're all still tired from the arcane practice of Daylight Saving Time. Why must society rob me of precious sleep?
Anywho, lots to unpack in this edition since I missed a week there. But trust me, you'll want to give it all a read!
Signer's book critical of Bellamy's role in statue controversy
Two of the men most associated with the controversy around the Summer of Hate are at odds over each other’s role in the events of 2017 and how they affected the outcome.
Former Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer is about to publish his account of the events surrounding the deadly Unite the Right rally, and his book casts aspersions on many within the city, particularly former Councilor Wes Bellamy.
However, Bellamy says almost all of Signer’s narrative about him is false.
Signer’s book, “Cry Havoc: Charlottesville and American Democracy Under Siege,” is set to be released Tuesday by PublicAffairs.
Richardson, firefighter trade barbs in heated email exchange
In a scathing email, Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson attacked the leader of the city’s firefighters union for his “limited scope of knowledge” on budgetary issues after the union leader called Richardson “willfully ignorant” of the department’s needs.
Firefighters have been lobbying the city to approve a departmental request for $1.3 million to fund 12 new firefighters to staff ambulances for a department that is stretched thin.
Richardson has called the staffing problem “an issue I inherited” and said the fire chief needs to better allocate staff. His proposed budget does not add any staff to the department.
City moved forward with Dewberry study despite concerns from officials
Charlottesville moved forward last year with a plan to conduct a structural integrity study of the incomplete Dewberry building — once known as the Landmark Hotel — despite an assertion from the head of the development office, backed by the city engineer, that it was a pointless waste of money.
Meanwhile, officials with the company say they have no interest in letting the city on the property for that assessment.
The standoff indicates that the city is interested in taking action on the hulking skeleton on the Downtown Mall — now known as Dewberry Living — while the owners want to let the market decide, leaving it as it is: vacant, unfinished and exposed to the elements since construction halted in 2008.
Emails show that at least three officials ignored Neighborhood Development Services Director Alex Ikefuna’s assertion that the assessment was pointless, a view that the city’s engineer expressed to Ikefuna.
The city wants to use the study as the basis for a legal action on the property.
City officials and Kimley-Horn visited the site in early October and noted that the building could be structurally sound because of its concrete frame, according to one of Ikefuna’s emails.
The Daily Progress obtained hundreds of emails between city officials about the long-languishing structure on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall through a request under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
The building is owned by Dewberry Capital, a company led by John Dewberry, a former football player and real estate developer. Dewberry says he is now planning luxury apartments for the structure, which was originally developed by CNet founder Halsey Minor as a hotel.
In a February interview, Lockie Brown, vice president of design for StudioDewberry, cited a 2017 structural report commissioned by the company that found “no issues, no design flaws, no anything.”
“We’re just not inclined to let them on the property,” Brown said of city officials. “It’s not needed. It’s the work we provided them in 2017.”
City Council continues crafting budget
Charlottesville City Council realizes there’s just not enough money to go around, but the panel wants to find a little more for the school division — it’s just not clear from where.
Councilors also made clear that they have no intention of raising the real estate tax rate.
City Manager Tarron Richardson has proposed a $196.6 million budget for fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1, plus a $35.3 million Capital Improvement Program and $111 million in other dedicated funds.
The spending plan is a $7.7 million, or 4.11%, increase over the fiscal 2020 budget.
The school division is requesting about $61.3 million, but Richardson’s budget proposes $59.4 million. The division request has already been trimmed by $425,000.
The council has asked staff to try to find $1 million in cuts that could be allocated to the school division.
The council will hold another work session at 5 p.m. March 12 at CitySpace.
Hudson's council salary limit bill dies in Senate committee
A Virginia Senate committee has killed a bill by Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, to remove salary limits on city councils statewide.
Last week, the Senate Committee on Local Government had a tie vote on the bill, HB 1108, effectively killing it.
Hudson hoped it would be brought up in this week’s committee meeting, but it was not.
“It’s frustrating that the bill stalled in the Senate due to absent committee members,” Hudson said. “It’s yet another good example of why we need a longer legislative session to conduct the business of the commonwealth. As is, we’ll have to wait another year to move this measure which had plenty of support from both lawmakers and leading advocacy groups like the Virginia Municipal League.”
Hudson’s bill passed the House of Delegates 59-38.
State code sets salary limits for members of city councils based on population, ranging from $11,000 to $30,000.
Salaries for county boards of supervisors also are bound by population, with pay for supervisors statewide ranging from $4,000 to $15,000. For Charlottesville, the maximum pay is $18,000 for councilors and $20,000 for the mayor.
Elected city school boards are governed by the same guidelines.
Hudson’s bill sought to allow city councils to determine their own salary and, indirectly, allow city school boards to do the same.
Proponents of higher salaries have said that it would remove economic barriers from running for public office. Opponents say that government service is a part-time volunteer position and have cautioned against open-ended salary guidelines.
Glen-Matthews appointed interim CRHA director
The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority has appointed an interim director rather than continue with a three-person leadership team.
The board of commissioners appointed Kathleen Glenn-Matthews to lead the agency.
Former Executive Director Grant Duffield, who was hired in May 2016, left Nov. 22 to take a job in Newport News.
Glenn-Matthews, whose title is interim operations director, was serving on a management team with Housing Director Claudette Green and former Mayor Dave Norris, who is CRHA’s redevelopment coordinator.
Glenn-Matthews joined CRHA in June 2019 as the relocation coordinator and also took over as interim operations director in November. She missed Monday’s meeting due to illness.
CRHA is a quasi-governmental agency that is not directly overseen by the city of Charlottesville. It receives funding from federal, state and local sources and manages the city’s public housing stock.
Board chairwoman Betsy Roettger said that U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development officials told CRHA that having one person in charge was a better idea.
“They were still very uneasy with our three-person leadership strategy,” she said.
Draft Cherry Avenue Small Area Plan unveiled
Charlottesville planners are getting a closer look at a new vision for Cherry Avenue and the Fifeville neighborhood.
The Planning Commission discussed a draft version of the Cherry Avenue Small Area Plan last month.
The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission is crafting the plan, which includes recommendations for pedestrian improvements, economic development and facilitating affordable housing.
The plan focuses on bringing mixed-use development to the area and maintaining a neighborhood feel to Fifeville, with improvements such as bringing in a grocery store or farmers market.
The corridor from Ridge Street to Roosevelt Brown Boulevard was identified in the city’s 2013 Comprehensive Plan as a target for a plan, which will set out methods for addressing housing, transportation, infrastructure and environmental needs. The city Planning Commission designated the area for the next planning initiative in 2016 after an effort by the Fifeville Neighborhood Association.
The area was chosen because of increased commuter traffic, large approved developments and a stock of vacant lots.
About 3,800 people live in the study area and 56% of residents are African American, according to the plan. The plan says that the median income is $36,400. The U.S. Census Bureau shows the Orangedale-Prospect Avenue area, which is part of the study, has a median income of about $31,000, which is one of the lowest in the city.
The median income in the city limits is about $50,700 and the area median income, which includes the city and Albemarle, Greene, Nelson and Fluvanna counties, is $89,600.
The study area is bounded by 5th Street, Elliot Avenue, along housing units south of Forest Hills Park and a railroad on the west.
Commission cautions consultants on troubles with Comprehensive Plan update
City officials are warning consultants about the stumbling blocks that derailed Charlottesville’s last attempt to update its Comprehensive Plan so they can avoid the same troubles.
Rhodeside and Harwell Inc. discussed the ongoing update with the Planning Commission during a work session.
“We want to start out this process by coming to speak with all of you today about what your experiences have been with this process in the past … so that we can learn from those,” said project director Deana Rhodeside.
The plan, which is a guide for local land-use decisions, was last updated in 2013. The zoning code hasn’t been substantially revised since 2003.
Officials started updating the plan in late 2016, but it was partially derailed by a push to focus on affordable housing in the fallout of the 2017 Unite the Right rally. It came to a halt the following year when city planners realized updating the plan and zoning code was too much for an already overworked Department of Neighborhood Development Services.
Hey-Hey Whaddya Say
Derek Grant of the Philadelphia Flyers is able to deflect a shot from Nicolas Aube-Kubel off his skate to a wide open Kevin Hayes against the Washington Capitals. Philly won 5-2.
That skate redirect 👀👀👀 #WNH pic.twitter.com/fih6KqaHB7— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) March 5, 2020
Odds & Ends
NEWS & ADVANCE: Lynchburg officials appear hesitant to remove Confederate statues that are scattered throughout the city.
WYTHEVILLE ENTERPRISE: A Wythe County supervisor came under fire after he made a controversial statement on his Facebook page comparing Christian and LGBTQ tolerance in the county’s school system.
FAUQUIER NOW: Fauquier County government’s second-ranking administrator resigned almost five weeks after getting placed on administrative leave for an undisclosed reason.
