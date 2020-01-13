Welcome to Jan. 13, 2020!
Surprise, surprise, I've finally put one of these out on the day it's supposed to be released.
There's a lot of public safety reporting in this one, including a brawl involving football players that has put the Charlottesville Police Department and University of Virginia at odds.
The newly constituted City Council also held its first meeting of the year and scooters took a hit.
UVa, CPD at odds over brawl that included football players
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney wants to use an accusation that the University of Virginia Police Department didn’t cooperate in the investigation of a bar fight and stabbing to reexamine the operating agreements between the two agencies, but other officials don’t back up her characterization of the case.
Brackney has accused UPD and UVa of withholding evidence and conducting an internal investigation into a Nov. 17 melee at Asado Wing & Taco Co. that involved several people, including two UVa football players and a UVa track athlete.
Brackney said she plans to use the dispute to begin a renegotiation of the mutual aid agreement between CPD and UPD that governs cross-jurisdictional operations. City and UVa officials and the commonwealth's attorney met last week to discuss the agreements, but no changes have since been announced.
UPD, university officials and the commonwealth’s attorney don’t corroborate Brackney's story, saying that all relevant evidence has been turned over and the two departments worked collaboratively on the investigation.
This nearly two-month investigation gives way to a wild story that I highly recommend reading if you haven't already.
Stop-and-frisk data appears to show decline, but questions remain
The Charlottesville Police Department’s use of what it calls “investigative detentions” is continuing to decline based on data presented by the city.
However, a discrepancy with the reporting metrics makes it difficult to determine just how many people are encountered in so-called “stop-and-frisks.”
While the data shows a slight rise between August and October in the number of people stopped, the monthly average of investigative detentions appears to have dropped since data was first reported last year.
The data, first presented in September 2018, includes information about officer-initiated and dispatch-initiated encounters.
The data, however, is not the total picture. Department spokesman Tyler Hawn said that the number of encounters and people stopped doesn’t factor in people who were stopped more than once. For example, if someone is stopped twice and arrested each time during one month, that would count as one encounter and two arrests.
Therefore, it’s not entirely certain how many times people have been stopped.
Report faults CRHA on more than $728K in purchases
The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is revising and improving its procurement practices after federal officials couldn’t find proof that the agency followed the law in acquiring at least $728,516 of products and services.
The Office of Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development did not find any fraud or misuse of public money while conducting an audit of the housing authority from October 2018 to June 2019.
However, the audit report contains a slew of allegations that the authority violated internal, state and federal procurement regulations. HUD couldn’t determine if the services examined were obtained at a “fair and reasonable price” because CRHA couldn’t provide documents to prove it.
The report, released in August, includes charges that CRHA didn’t conduct cost analyses, document board approval, evaluate proposals or obtain price quotes.
Since the report was released, CRHA officials have worked with HUD to provide documentation ensuring that the funds were spent properly.
“The majority of this was really just a question of documentation on procurement,” said CRHA’s interim director of operations, Kathleen Glenn-Matthews.
CRHA is a quasi-governmental agency that is not directly overseen by the city of Charlottesville. It receives funding from federal, state and local sources and manages the city’s public housing stock.
Also this month, the agency's board of commissioners backed plans to establish a committee to lead the search for its next executive director.
Former Executive Director Grant Duffield, who was hired in May 2016, left Nov. 22 to take a job in Newport News.
CRHA is operating with a three-person management team of Glenn-Matthews, Housing Director Claudette Green and former Mayor Dave Norris, who is CRHA’s redevelopment coordinator. During Thursday’s meeting, the board approved resolutions granting power for the trio to sign certain documents through April.
City to spend $57K on police department, court mold and leaks
Charlottesville will spend about $57,000 to address mold and water infiltration issues at the building shared by the police department and the General District Court.
The city awarded two contracts on Dec. 17 to remove the mold and fix the infiltration in the building’s basement.
Simpson Unlimited Inc. of Manassas will receive $34,675 to fix the water problems and city-based Intrastate Pest Control Inc. is being paid $22,554 to remove the mold.
City officials discovered leaks in the building at 606 E. Main St. after a heavy rain last February. Subsequent tests were positive for microbial mold spores.
About 10 employees were moved from the basement to another part of City Hall after the mold was discovered.
Walker selected as mayor, Magill named vice mayor
Mayor Nikuyah Walker has been selected for a second term as the Charlottesville’s ceremonial leader.
Walker was appointed mayor on a 3-2 vote in the new City Council’s first action of the new year.
Walker and Councilors Michael Payne and Sena Magill voted in favor of her appointment. Councilors Heather Hill and Lloyd Snook voted against it.
No other nominations were made for the position.
“It is draining and very hard work, but to know that the individuals who have the least are heard the most when I am in the room, it fills my heart,” Walker said. “There is no way to do this work anywhere in the world without elevating people who have been oppressed.”
Magill was appointed vice mayor on a 4-1 vote. Payne and Hill, who has served in the role for the past two years, also were nominated. Snook voted for Hill.
In Charlottesville’s council-manager form of government, the mayor is a figurehead with no real power other than running meetings and setting the agenda. The vice mayor runs meetings in the mayor’s absence.
Lime pulls out of Charlottesvile
Lime, which has operated internet and app-powered electric scooters in Charlottesville for a year, stopped operations and removed its fleet from the city this month, citing costs of recently imposed regulations on e-scooters and e-bicycles.
The City Council recently approved regulations on the devices that limit the number of scooters a company can deploy in the area and put restrictions on where scooters can be operated and where they can be parked.
Those rules proved a bridge too far for ride-hailing, according to the company.
“We love Charlottesville and we loved serving Charlottesville,” said Robert Gardner, of Lime. “It was working well for us, but the reason we’re leaving in 2020 is due to regulation changes.”
The new regulations include limits and requirements on the number of vehicles providers can operate, which are set by City Manager Tarron Richardson.
Form-based code to receive final review from planners
Charlottesville planners are poised to take a final crack at proposed new zoning regulations that focus on building type rather than usage.
The Planning Commission will hold a joint public hearing with the City Council on a proposed form-based code for a portion of the city’s Strategic Investment Area during its meeting Tuesday. (Yes, that's tomorrow).
Form-based codes are land development regulations that replace conventional zoning and are based on specifying the form and mass of buildings and streets in relation to one another and public spaces.
The commission and council held a hearing on an initial version of the proposal in November. At the time, commissioners said they supported some type of form-based code, but the regulations weren’t ready to be implemented.
The code would apply to a roughly 80-acre portion of the 330-acre Strategic Investment Area. The newly designated area is focused around the IX Art Park and properties mostly to its northeast and northwest.
The process to designate the Strategic Investment Area started in 2012 and soon was followed by the development of a form-based code zoning ordinance for a portion of it. The process was championed by former Councilor Kathy Galvin, who didn’t get it passed before her term ended on Dec. 31. Efforts to reach Galvin for comment were unsuccessful.
Council approves second phase of South First Street redevelopment
The next phase of a Charlottesville public housing redevelopment is moving forward.
The City Council unanimously approved a special-use permit and critical slope waiver for phase two of the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s project on South First Street during its meeting this month.
The council also voted 4-1 to approve a special-use permit for the first Chick-Fil-A in the city limits.
In other business, the council unanimously voted to extend the deadline for financial assistance to The Crossings II.
Hey-Hey Whaddya Say
In the last edition, we took a look at goalie fights. Little did I know, we'd get our first goalie goal since 2013. Last week, Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne put one into the empty net against the Chicago Blackhawks.
One more look because ‼️‼️‼️ GOALIE GOAL ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/VHhfWC5QjQ— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 10, 2020
Rinne is the 12th goalie to score a goal in NHL history for a total of 15 goals. He is the eighth goalie to score by shooting across the rink into the empty net. Goalies can also be credited with the score if a team accidentally scores on their own net, but the goalie was the last one to touch the puck.
Here's a link to a compilation of all goalie goals scored in NHL history.
Odds & Ends
MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN: The Martinsville City Council has started the process to revert to a town, but some local officials say the economic situation has been misrepresented and the move is irresponsible.
DETROIT NEWS: Detroit overtaxed homeowners by at least $600 million after it failed to accurately bring down property values in the years following the 2008 recession.
RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH: Powhatan County Administrator Ted Voorhees, who was a finalist for the Charlottesville city manager job, resigned last week at the request of the Board of Supervisors.
DALLAS MORNING NEWS: The ongoing saga of improper spending by the husband of a councilwoman at Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson's last job has expanded as reporters have uncovered at least $140,000 in misused taxpayer funds.
Your tax money pays for most of the services in Charlottesville. Your thoughts, opinions and questions matter to shape public policy and being informed on the issues is the best way to make your voice heard!
If you enjoy this newsletter and like sharing things, send your friends and colleagues to this link. We need your help to grow the newsletter!
