Well hello there. Welcome to Feb. 4.
I think I missed a week there, but these things happen. I've still got the news you need.
This edition is full of city personnel changes, changes to property values and a smattering of General Assembly news!
Green stepping down as manager of Office of Human Rights
Charlene Green, a leading figure in Charlottesville’s work on race and equity over the past decade, is stepping down from her role in the city.
Green, manager of the Office of Human Rights, announced during a Human Rights Commission retreat that she will leave on Feb. 21.
She is taking a job as the deputy director of Piedmont Housing Alliance.
Green, who spent several years as a teacher, came to the city in 2010 as the program coordinator for the city’s Dialogue on Race.
The initiative, first conceived by the late City Councilor Holly Edwards, launched in 2009 in an effort to foster better race relations. It began with a series of study circles, which then led into action teams tasked with making specific recommendations.
The most substantial recommendation was a 2011 proposal to create a Human Rights Commission that would support victims of discrimination, raise awareness and investigate institutional discrimination.
In 2014, Green became the outreach specialist for the Office of Human Rights and, the following year, became its manager following the resignation of Zan Tewksbury.
The office and commission have been scrutinized since their inception, with some saying they don’t do enough to investigate complaints and others faulting the council for limiting its powers. In her time at its helm, Green has helped focus the mission of the largely advisory and community outreach panel.
During the retreat, Green discussed speed bumps the commission might face and how to move forward with equity work after she leaves.
She mentioned meetings of several city departments and community organizations that she attends as a representative of the office and told commissioners to have a visible presence in the community.
“If you don’t have a manager in place or additional staff people, the question becomes who is at the table,” she said. “Having staff to support the work is critical.”
Her resignation was announced during a Human Rights Commission retreat that wasn’t posted on the city’s website and was held in an Airbnb rental in Albemarle County that appears to violate the county’s homestay ordinance.
Oberdorfer appointed deputy city manager
Paul Oberdorfer has been permanently appointed as one of Charlottesville’s deputy city managers.
Oberdorfer was appointed as interim deputy city manager under City Manager Tarron Richardson’s reorganization of Charlottesville’s government over the summer.
He permanently assumed the role on last week, according to city spokesman Brian Wheeler.
Prior to that, he was the city’s director of public works for two years, replacing longtime Director Judith Mueller.
He came to the city after working as director of public service for Green, Ohio.
The new title comes with a $15,000 pay raise, making Oberdorfer’s salary $155,000.
Interim Public Works Director Marty Silman will remain temporary leader of the department while the city advertises the position.
Crossings II delayed at least one year
A proposed housing development for people who are homeless in Charlottesville has been shelved for at least another year.
Virginia Supportive Housing is relinquishing $670,000 of the money it received in the fall for The Crossings II project from the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund, officials said last week.
The project is modeled after The Crossings at Fourth Street and Preston Avenue, a mixed-income development which provides a place to live for people who have been homeless.
Virginia Supportive Housing, a Richmond-based organization dedicated to solving homelessness, was working with the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority for The Crossings II at 405 Levy Ave. and 405 Avon St.
CRHA owns the property.
The project was estimated to cost about $14.7 million and have 80 units, including 12 accessible to those with disabilities. The units were to be available for people who make no more than 50% of area median income.
City credit cards reflect at least $1.49M in 2019 charges
Charlottesville officials charged at least $1.49 million to credit cards in 2019, with the bulk of the spending occurring in the second half of the year.
At least 100 of the charges would have required written permission from City Manager Tarron Richardson under a proposed, stricter credit card policy that would revise the spending limits for city employees. There’s no timetable on when Richardson’s policy will be approved and implemented.
Information on spending is based on credit card statements from July to December for city-issued credit cards obtained by The Daily Progress under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
Some departments had cards without specific employee names through August. At that time, the credit card company, Suntrust, told the city that cards must be registered to specific employees.
Statements from July to December reflect $1.01 million charged across 30 departments. Over the summer, the city provided statements from 18 departments that totaled $480,721 in charges.
Assessments rise for nearly three-quarters of residential properties
Nearly three-quarters of Charlottesville’s residential properties saw their tax value increase last year under the latest annual reassessment.
The city announced last week that Charlottesville’s 15,138 taxable properties saw a 7.2% average increase in assessed value.
City Assessor Jeff Davis said the city’s total taxable value is $8.2 billion, up from $7.67 billion in 2018.
Davis said the assessment shows a “pretty healthy” local economy.
“It shows that the city is economically sound,” he said.
Residential properties increased by an average of 3.8%. Nearly three-quarters of residential properties’ assessment increased, while 3.4% declined and 23.6% remained the same.
Many neighborhoods were close to the same sales prices as the prior year, which kept the residential assessments from rising as much as previous years, Davis said.
The owner of a previously assessed $300,000 home would see their real estate tax payment increase $108 to $2,958. The levy is billed over two payments a year and the rate is 95 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Unless the City Council decreases the property tax rate, the reassessment will result in an effective tax increase, which requires a public hearing and council vote. Davis said he didn’t know what the tax rate would need to be to avoid an effective increase.
House committee backs Hudson's council salary bill
A Virginia House of Delegates committee has backed a bill by Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, to remove salary limits on city councils statewide.
On Friday, the House Committee on Counties, Cities and Towns voted 16-5, mainly along party lines, to send the bill to the full House.
State code sets salary limits for members of city councils based on population, ranging from $11,000 to $30,000.
Salaries for county boards of supervisors also are bound by population, with pay for supervisors statewide ranging from $4,000 to $15,000.
The current maximum pay for Charlottesville is $18,000 for councilors and $20,000 for the mayor.
Elected city school boards are governed by the same guidelines.
Hudson’s bill would allow city councils to determine their own salary and, indirectly, allow city school boards to do the same.
Hudson called the vote a “big step.”
“The state cap on city council salaries hasn’t changed in more than 20 years. Just to keep up with inflation, we’d need to raise the caps by at least 40%,” she said in an emailed statement. “Rather than write another stale formula into state code, this bill returns a basic function of local government to the localities. In a commonwealth where cost of living varies widely from place to place, salary schedules can’t be one-size-fits-all.”
Proponents of higher salaries have said that it would remove economic barriers from running for public office. Opponents say that government service is a part-time volunteer position and have cautioned against open-ended salary guidelines.
City plans to inspect structural integrity of Dewberry building
Charlottesville plans to hire an independent consultant to assess the structural integrity of the unfinished Dewberry building on the Downtown Mall — a move that marks the first step toward possibly taking it down.
Assistant City Attorney Sebastian Waisman sent a letter to David B. Groce, general counsel for Dewberry Capital Corp., on Nov. 1 asking for permission to inspect the building.
City spokesman Brian Wheeler said Dewberry didn’t respond to that letter, so the city sent a certified copy in December. The letter was signed for and accepted, but no response has been received.
“It’s not often that I can say I speak for the community, but I think I speak for all that Dewberry’s steel skeleton is an eyesore we would like to see disappear as soon as possible,” Wheeler said.
The city provided a copy of the letter after The Daily Progress inquired about a charge to mail the certified letter on a city employee’s credit card statement obtained through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
The hulking skeleton on the Downtown Mall — now known as Dewberry Living— has sat vacant, unfinished and exposed to the elements since construction halted in 2009.
The building is owned by Dewberry Capital, a company led by John Dewberry, a former Georgia Tech and Canadian Football League quarterback and real estate developer. It originally was to be a hotel, but Dewberry is now planning luxury apartments.
If the assessment were to find the structure unsound, the city could begin taking steps toward demolishing it under the blight ordinance.
The ordinance follows state code, which requires properties to meet certain circumstances to be declared blighted. A property must endanger the public’s “health, safety, or welfare” by being “dilapidated, deteriorated or violat[ing] minimum health and safety standards,” according to state code.
If the building were determined a blight, the city could tear it down and bill the owner for the work.
CAT to purchase passenger count system
Charlottesville Area Transit could soon have a better idea of how many people ride its buses and its most popular routes.
The Charlottesville-Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization approved shifting money around to fund passenger count systems.
CAT requested that $595,000 earmarked to upgrade its on-board surveillance systems instead be used to purchase automatic passenger count systems for its 36 buses.
Chuck Proctor, Culpeper District planner for the Virginia Department of Transportation, said that the data counters are more important to the agency.
“This will allow them to better collect that data so they can better service that system,” he said.
The majority of the funding, $476,000, comes from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.
The agency serves 12 routes in the city as well as a free trolley route, according to its website.
CAT Director Garland Williams has said that he is “aggressively” trying to increase ridership to keep the agency out of a “death spiral” ahead of new changes to state funding mechanisms.
At a Regional Transit Partnership meeting in October, Williams said that the agency is receiving poor passenger counts from unreliable fareboxes.
While ridership has decreased thanks to an unreliable transit system, the failing technology has exacerbated the issue by providing low counts that are used by federal agencies to determine funding.
Airport officials to start charging ride-sharing companies for services
Officials at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport plan to start charging ride-hailing companies for pickups and dropoffs.
The airport authority approved regulations that include a $2 pickup and $2 dropoff fee for the companies.
In 2015, the Virginia General Assembly enacted legislation prohibiting the companies, called “transportation network companies,” from operating at airports without permission from the airport operator. The companies have been operating locally at the airport with approval but without regulation.
In 2018, the authority backed a staff recommendation for the $2 fee and directed officials to craft regulations that included designated pickup, dropoff and staging areas.
Airport officials estimate that five to 10 ride-sharing trips come to the airport per flight. Based on that estimate, the fees are expected to generate about $190,000 a year per company.
Council approves allocating majority of $5.8M surplus
Charlottesville’s City Council allocated the majority of its $5.8 million budget surplus to a variety of funds during its meeting Monday.
The council unanimously voted to back a revised staff recommendation on the surplus.
The allocation includes $700,000 for the Affordable Housing Fund. That amount will be combined with the roughly $670,000 returned to the city from Virginia Supportive Housing after The Crossings II recently was delayed for a year.
The council provided $50,000 to fund the startup of the Police Civilian Review Board. Ongoing operating costs will be allocated as part of the fiscal 2021 budget process.
The council also provided $1.8 million to the city retirement fund and transferred $1.01 million to the citywide reserve.
The largest chunk of the surplus, $2.28 million, is for the capital projects fund to cover a citywide salary study and add money to the rescue squad equipment fund. The salary study will cost $1.25 million.
Staff adjusted some of the recommendations after the council held a retreat to discuss the budget on Jan. 23. The council voted 4-1, with Councilor Lloyd Snook opposed, to support the amendments to the original recommendations.
The revised suggestion is for only $5.3 million to be spent, with $500,000 going to the Capital Improvement Program contingency fund, a reduction from the originally recommended $624,766.
The council also decided to allocate $300,000 to the Equity Fund and $130,000 to the Emergency Assistance Support Program, as well as reduce the planned allocation for radio replacements for emergency services from $614,000 to $308,766.
The spending plan also contributes $96,000 to replace Charlottesville Police Department equipment; $46,494 for courthouse maintenance and construction; and $18,500 to cover marketing of Unity Days events and a U.S. Census project coordinated by the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission.
Hey-Hey Whaddya Say
👀👀🦂🦂 pic.twitter.com/wCJlKfvqJN— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) February 2, 2020
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta makes an amazing save with his skateblade on Brandon Saad of the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago went on to win 3-2 in a shootout.
Odds & Ends
NEWS LEADER: Employees are being laid off and programs are eliminated at the Valley Community Services Board.
MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN: The Martinsville City Council is beefing up its legal standing to revert to a town ahead of possible changes to the process making their way through the General Assembly.
