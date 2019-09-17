Hey
Charlottesville City Council will have its first public deliberation of the proposed police Civilian Review Board this week.
On Thursday, the council will hold a work session on the board’s proposed bylaws, plus a discussion with members of the Fairfax County Police Civilian Review Panel.
The meeting will include a current and former Fairfax panel member and two of the panel’s staff members. City Attorney John Blair said the panelists will give an overview of the CRB’s work and answer questions from councilors.
Last month, the initial CRB formally presented the council with its proposed bylaws and an ordinance establishing a permanent panel.
The bylaws establish meeting procedures, and the ordinance governs the board’s composition, staff members and powers.
The proposals establish a board that conducts independent investigations, reviews complaints and tracks data and trends of the Charlottesville Police Department.
It would have seven members from different backgrounds and two staff positions: an executive director and a police auditor.
RACHEL'S HAVEN
Five people are backing off a court petition to overturn a rezoning for a Belmont apartment complex that would include housing for people with disabilities, while eight are joining it, for a total of 33.
On Monday, Kimber Hawkey filed an amendment to the petition in Charlottesville Circuit Court that seeks to reverse the City Council’s decision to rezone 750 Hinton Ave.
The property is home to Hinton Avenue Methodist Church, which plans to create a 15-unit apartment building known as Rachel’s Haven.
Hawkey wrote in an email that the plaintiffs were withdrawing for “personal reasons.” Plaintiff Mark Kavit said “a lot of it has to do with public shaming.”
“There’s some public shaming that’s taking place on social media,” he said.
The project’s namesake, Rachel Lewis, is the late wife of the church’s pastor, the Rev. Robert Lewis. She died in 2016 from breast cancer and ministered to people with developmental disabilities.
The church has said it would include housing for people with disabilities, but that was not included as a condition of the rezoning.
“As anyone who is in real estate knows, it doesn’t matter what you orally say, it matters what’s it writing,” Kavit said.
A petition is similar to a lawsuit challenging a land-use decision. However, a petition does not seek monetary compensation.
The petition was filed Wednesday. It names the City Council and each councilor individually as defendants.
In their petition, the neighbors allege that the city didn’t properly notify the community of public hearings, canceled and rescheduled hearings and or changes to the proposal.
Neighbors also say the rezoning is improper because it violates state law and the Comprehensive Plan — a guiding document and not legally binding — and because city officials have said the commercial zoning isn’t appropriate. They also argue that two Planning Commission members should not have voted on the project.
The City Council unanimously voted to rezone the property from residential to neighborhood commercial on Aug. 5.
The rezoning came with several conditions, or proffers. These eliminated all nonresidential uses, only allowing for an educational or daycare facility associated with the church and requiring that at least four units would be available as affordable housing at 80% of the area’s median income.
Opponents of the project have reiterated that they support the church’s mission but say they are concerned with potential ramifications from a commercial zoning.
Hawkey’s amendment seeks to remove Allison Ruffner, Bill Emory, Karen and David Katz and Brian Wimer from the petition. Raman Pfaff, Stuart and Kimberly Taylor, Pam Bracey, Elaine Oakey, John and Nancy Jane Hampson and William Harlow would be added.
Ruffner, Emory and the Katzes didn’t return an email for comment. Wimer couldn’t be reached, but he told C-Ville Weekly that he didn’t sign the petition.
Kavit cited a Facebook post by former Mayor Dave Norris that received more than 300 comments.
“Sometimes I wonder if these people read the full articles that are being printed or are just looking at the headlines,” Kavit said. “Unless you read the full story, you don’t get the full idea of what’s taking place.”
The since-removed post linked to a Daily Progress article on the petition and included a photo of the list of plaintiffs. Norris wrote, “Here’s the names of folks who have filed suit to block affordable housing in Belmont for people with disabilities.”
Norris said Wednesday that he was getting questions about the people behind the petition and posted the list of names for information when it appeared on The Progress’ website. After that, he said, the conversation got out of hand.
“It was really more of an informational post, and then it ended up being this completely vitriolic, toxic mess that really wasn’t advancing the cause either of getting Rachel’s Haven over the finish line or getting the zoning reforms that we all feel we need,” he said.
Norris took the post down because of the devolving conversation in the comment section.
Norris said that both sides need to work together on appropriate housing and rezoning reform without being at odds.
“I really want to see people focus on getting Rachel’s Haven built and working on some of these zoning changes that we need and not holding one hostage to the other,” he said. “[The petition is] not helping, and it’s clearly generated a huge negative reaction, so let’s put that aside and let’s focus on getting Rachel’s Haven built and let's focus on the zoning so we have better options for the future.”
ADMIN BUILDING
Charlottesville officials are considering consolidating city administration offices, the police department and the school division into a new 200,000-square-foot administrative office complex. City Manager Tarron Richardson declined Thursday to speculate what the proposed center could cost until a design and feasibility study on improving the city’s current facilities is done.
Earlier this year, Richardson said he plans to include funding for the study in the city’s Capital Improvement Program. At a Thursday work session on the plan, city staff discussed a City Center complex that would house city administration, the police department, Charlottesville City Schools administration and 400 parking spaces. Richardson presented a general overview of the proposed center, which could also include retail space and affordable housing, at the work session.
The city and school division administration has 165,845 square feet of space across four locations. Most of it is at City Hall at 605 E. Main St. The main structure was constructed in 1925 and expanded in 1967. The police department is housed in a connected building at 606 E. Market St. constructed in 1966, and other city administration offices are in the adjacent City Hall annex, built in 1992.
The city school division is housed at a building near Walker Upper Elementary School and an annex at Charlottesville High School.
Interim Deputy City Manager Paul Oberderfer said the existing facilities are “inadequate” and have “outlived their life.”
Officials don’t have a cost for the proposal, but Oberdorfer said a modern facility would reduce maintenance costs to the tune of $983,572 a year.
Design work could take a year, and construction may not begin until late 2022 or early 2023, Richardson said.
Richardson said the city hasn’t determined where the complex might be located, but it needs to be accessible by public transit.
“I want to make sure that it is in a place that is accessible to all residents,” he said.
City Hall was assessed this year at $18 million, but it would likely sell for significantly more thanks to its location on the Downtown Mall.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker told city staff members that she would want information about how such a project could affect investment in education and affordable housing, plus the impact of selling the existing properties to high-end businesses.
DEBATE
Two Democrats and an unaffiliated candidate told local voters Wednesday why they should represent the area in the House of Delegates.
Democrats Jenni Kitchen and Elizabeth Alcorn and Janice Lee Allen, an independent, spoke at a debate hosted by the Senior Statesmen of Virginia at The Center.
Kitchen, an Augusta County activist, and Allen, a former congressional candidate from Rockingham County, are running against Republican Chris Runion in the 25th House District, which covers parts of Albemarle, Augusta and Rockingham counties.
Del. R. Steven Landes, R-Weyers Cave, didn’t seek re-election to the seat. He is running instead for Augusta County Circuit Court clerk.
Alcorn, of Greene County, is challenging incumbent Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, in the 58th District. The district, which Bell has represented since 2002, covers all of Greene County and parts of Albemarle, Rockingham and Fluvanna counties.
Runion, a Rockingham businessman, and Bell, an Albemarle lawyer, were invited but were unable to attend.
Alcorn and Kitchen pitched their ideas to rural voters, and Allen painted herself as an alternative to Runion and the “Harrisonburg Republican machine.”
W MAIN AND TARGET
The Charlottesville Planning Commission has backed a proposed apartment complex on West Main Street and a potential redevelopment of the now-shuttered Kmart site.
The commission voted, 4-2, to recommend approval of Milestone Partners’ request for a special-use permit for a 55-unit building at 602-616 W. Main St. at its meeting on Tuesday.
Commissioners Gary Heaton and Lyle Solla-Yates voted in opposition over parking concerns. Commissioner Hosea Mitchell, who is a member of First Baptist Church, did not vote because of his association with the congregation.
The request was tabled last month to allay concerns about the fate of a neighboring historic building.
The proposal is the second phase of an apartment complex that will include a 52-foot building with retail space on the ground floor facing West Main.
It would be constructed on property occupied by University Tire & Auto Center, which would be demolished.
The commission, acting as the Entrance Corridor Review Board, also recommended approval of signage for a proposed redevelopment of the now-shuttered Kmart site at Hydraulic Road and U.S. 29.
An artist’s rendering of the proposal, dubbed Hillsdale Place, depicts what appears to be a 40,000-square-foot department store resembling a Target.
The documents submitted to the city include Target’s signature red bollards and a bright red sign with an anchor where the store’s trademark bull’s-eye normally appears and the word “Anchor” where the store’s name would be, seemingly indicating the development’s anchor store.
On the opposite end of the development is a gray building labeled “Outdoor Outfitters” with the words “since 1938” above an entrance. Recreational Equipment Inc., an outdoor recreation retailer better known as REI, was founded that same year, and the design resembles some of the company’s other façades.
Other generic store names in the renderings include “Bells & Whistles,” “Sushi Dragon” and “WirelessOne.”
Hillsdale Place is about 6 miles south of the Target in Hollymead Town Center. Full-sized stores are about 130,000 square feet, according to the company’s website.
BIO HUB
Charlottesville has taken the first step toward a $60,000 pledge to support an effort aimed at expanding the local biotechnology sector.
The Economic Development Authority earmarked $25,000 in local funding required for CvilleBioHub to submit a $548,000 grant to the state during its meeting Tuesday.
Authority member Paul Beyer, who founded the Tom Tom Festival, abstained from the vote because of past collaboration between CvilleBioHub and the festival.
The EDA can only allocate funding within the current fiscal year. The remaining $35,000 would be requested in FY2021, which begins July 1, 2020.
CvilleBioHub was founded in 2016 as an online directory of local biotech businesses. The businesses post self-reported employment statistics and data on the size of their facilities, sources of funding and the state of development for technology. In 2018, the organization received an $83,000 grant from GO Virginia, a state-funded initiative focusing on regional collaboration for economic development projects.
The grant funding allowed CvilleBioHub to hire Nikki Hastings as an executive director and produce a report on the status of the area’s biotechnology industry and a strategic plan to support its growth.
Hastings said CvilleBioHub now includes 71 businesses.
“There’s a strong cohort, a strong industry cluster here to start with,” she said.
CvilleBioHub’s plan is to continue assessing activity, create connections, amplify the industry and expand infrastructure.
Hastings said the industry brings in jobs with an average salary of $93,000.
“These are high-paying jobs here,” she said. “That’s the important thing to remember here.”
The collaborative is planning to apply for another GO Virginia grant that would support its plan for a “wet lab” in the city.
“I think it’s a really exciting initiative,” Beyer said.
A wet lab, Hastings said, is a facility in which researchers are working with certain biological and liquid materials.
The funding would be used to create a plan for such a facility that Hastings said could be shopped around to private partners and developers. The wet lab would ideally be a 70,000-square-foot space with several levels to accommodate different types of research, Hastings said.
The grant would be awarded in December and requires that a plan for the facility be completed within six months, or next June.
The funding would also be used to make Hastings a full-time employee. She currently works part time.
Hey-Hey Whaddya Say
Odds & Ends
