CRB APPS
Charlottesville has received 14 applications for spots on its Police Civilian Review Board, including two candidates who were unsuccessful in the November election.
It is unclear, however, whether the applicants will meet the criteria to establish a full panel.
Last month, the council approved the ordinance and bylaws for the police oversight panel, although some community members remained frustrated with the final proposal. The deadline to apply for the board was Friday. The board will replace an initial panel, which worked from August 2018 to July 2019, and created a draft of the bylaws eventually approved by the council.
The board’s purpose is to improve trust between the Charlottesville Police Department and the community in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally.
The board will include seven voting panelists and one nonvoting member.
Three people will be appointed from a historically-disadvantaged community or will live in public housing.
One member will represent a racial or social justice organization.
The person who works for a racial or social justice organization can live or work in the city. All other board members must be city residents.
The nonvoting member will be someone who has policing expertise or experience, according to board documents.
Members cannot be city employees, candidates for public office, former Charlottesville Police Department employees or immediate family members of an employee of a current law enforcement agency.
City Council will interview candidates in a closed session prior to its Dec. 16 meeting, which will be last scheduled meeting for outgoing Councilors Mike Signer, Wes Bellamy and Kathy Galvin.
The applicants are Bellamy Brown, Elliott Harding, Lucas Beane, Stuart Evans, Vicki Hawes, Kevin Healy, Jaree Magee, Jehu Martin, Nancy Carpenter, William Mendez, John Pfaltz, Claudia Sencer, Anthony Wasch Jr. and James Watson.
Applicants used the standard applications for city boards and commissions and didn’t differentiate which seat they might qualify for.
Mike Murphy
Charlottesville Deputy City Manager Mike Murphy, who served as the city’s interim manager for nine months, announced Tuesday that he will retire in October after he reaches 25 years with the city.
Officials said Murphy will leave his post on Dec. 6 and be on paid administrative leave until his retirement date.
Murphy served as city manager from July 2018, when Maurice Jones left the post, to May 2019, when the council hired current City Manager Tarron Richardson.
Murphy earns a salary of $158,829, according to a city spokesman. His Oct. 31, 2020 retirement date is set in his current contract with the city. The contract clause allows him full retirement benefits under the city’s retirement structure whether he makes it to the retirement date, is asked to leave or is dismissed.
Parking garage
Although some community members expressed concerns about the proposed loss of two longtime downtown establishments, Charlottesville City Council is purchasing a portion of a Market Street lot for a new parking garage.
The council unanimously approved spending the $1.28 million needed to purchase an Albemarle County-owned portion of the parking lot at 701 E. Market St. during its meeting Monday.
The purchase is part of an agreement between the city and county to keep county courts downtown and to construct a new co-located General District Court.
As part of the agreement, the city is purchasing the county’s ownership in the parcel for half of the appraised value, which is $2.56 million.
The city will then combine that parcel with an adjacent one it owns at 801 E. Market St. and use the combined land for the garage.
The city purchased the adjacent property in 2016. It is home to a Lucky Seven convenience store and a Guadalajara Mexican restaurant.
Lucky Seven, the only 24-hour spot with food downtown, opened in early 1964. The Lopez and Ornelas families opened Guadalajara in 1988 as the first “authentic Mexican restaurant in the city,” according to Daily Progress archives. The Market Street location was the first of what has expanded to four locations in the area.
10th and Page
Charlottesville officials are still deciding whether to proceed with a historical survey of the 10th and Page neighborhood.
About 30 people attended a public meeting with city staff to discuss the proposed survey on Thursday at Pilgrim Baptist Church.
The survey was delayed last month after the initial meeting when people asked for more information and some were in opposition to the survey.
Many of the questions on Thursday focused on how a historical survey of the neighborhood might increase taxes.
The predominantly African American neighborhood was supposed to be surveyed over the winter to open up the prospect of a historic designation, which may increase funding opportunities to protect historic resources.
Since 2000, at least 36 homes built before 1960 have been razed, including 24 that were built before 1920, according to city documents.
Robert Watkins, an assistant preservation planner and design planner for the city, said that the survey would focus on exterior photographs and surveyors would write brief descriptions of each building constructed before 1960.
“They won’t be coming into your house or knocking on your door or calling you,” he said.
While some were hesitant to support the survey, Ralph Brown, a neighborhood resident, urged the audience to focus more on their story than taxes and assessments, which are going up anyway.
“I’m afraid that in the swirl of this, we’re going to miss an opportunity to document the neighborhood,” he said. Referring to tax payments, he said “that part of it, you don’t have a snowball’s chance to do anything about.”
If the survey continues to be delayed, it could be in jeopardy of even occurring.
In October, the City Council signed off on spending $21,060 received from the state and allocating the remaining matching funds from the city for the $50,900 survey.
The funds require that the survey is finished by June 2020.
LODGER
A proposed high-rise on the Downtown Mall could end up being shorter.
At the developer’s request, the City Council sent Heirloom Development’s special-use permit request for a 101-foot-tall, mixed-use building back to the Planning Commission during its meeting on Monday.
The council voted to honor Heirloom’s request on a 3-2 vote with Councilor Wes Bellamy and Mayor Nikuyah Walker dissenting.
Developer Jeff Levien needs a permit to increase the allowable height and density for the project from 70 feet and 24 units to 101 feet and 134 units.
L.J. Lopez of Milestone Partners, Heirloom’s local representative, requested the opportunity to bring a proposal to the Planning Commission that separated height and density so that the panel could approve one or the other.
The proposed structure would sit on Market Street on the current site of The Artful Lodger, The Livery and other small businesses. If a building permit is approved, the existing buildings will be demolished.
In November, the Planning commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval, despite frustrations that the number of units wasn’t finalized and that the developer wouldn’t say if any would be affordable.
“This ain’t solving the need for workforce or affordable housing,” Councilor Kathy Galvin said.
Lopez said that the maximum possible for the site would be 24 affordable units at 101 feet and 11 at 70 feet. Because of logistics with construction, he said it will likely be a total of 13 to 17 units. Of those, four would be on site and the rest would be off-site or compensated with a payment into the Affordable Housing Fund.
HIRING
A majority of Charlottesville City Councilors don’t want the panel to expand its oversight of the city manager’s hiring practices.
The council voted 3-2 on Monday to shoot down a revision to the city code that would require the city manager to seek the panel’s approval before hiring a candidate for deputy city manager or chief operating officer.
Councilors Heather Hill, Mike Signer and Kathy Galvin voted to kill the proposal. Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Councilor Wes Bellamy voted in favor of it.
The measure was proposed in the wake of some of City Manager Tarron Richardson’s shakeups to management organization. Walker said the proposal grew out of conversations among councilors about their relationship to senior administrative officials.
As part of a reorganization that took effect in July, Richardson initially created three deputy city managers and a deputy city manager/chief operating officer.
Assistant City Manager Mike Murphy was appointed to one of those positions, but announced Tuesday that he is stepping down at the end of the week. Public Works Director Paul Oberdorfer and former Assistant City Manager Leslie Beauregard were appointed as interim deputy city managers.
Those three positions were to report to the COO, a position filled by Letitia Shelton. Shelton, who was Richardson’s deputy city manager in DeSoto, Texas, is effectively the second-in-command and has the authority of the city manager when Richardson is absent. She was selected from among 42 applicants and started work July 29.
After Beauregard took a job as assistant city manager in Staunton in August, Shelton assumed her duties and the management structure was revised to three deputy city managers.
Feel good stories
No one knows for certain when the Turkey Bowl started — although the consensus appears to be 75 to 80 years ago.
But as Charles Alexander will tell you, the numbers aren’t as important as the game’s history and purpose.
Even more vital than the story, however, is the future of the flag football game that brings Charlottesville’s African American community together every Thanksgiving Day.
But to know what’s next, Alexander says one must know what has been.
“It just got started as a bunch of older guys coming together and playing some ball,” said Alexander, known in his educational work with children as Mr. Alex Zan.
Flash back to 50 years ago. Randy Jones is just a 14-year-old boy playing in the Turkey Bowl for the first time.
Opportunities to play sports at the time weren’t as plentiful, as the country was in the midst of the Vietnam War and the civil rights movement, Jones said at Thursday’s game at Venable Elementary School.
ANGLERS
Creed Leffler embodied the spirit of the room.
The 27-year-old has been at nearly all of the 16 iterations of the Adaptive Anglers fly fishing camp and there’s one thing that keeps bringing him back.
“Friends, family,” he said. “I get to see all my old favorite peeps.”
Thirteen people will spend the weekend at Montfair Resort Farm for the fly fishing camp for those with disabilities this weekend.
Mark Andrews, executive director of Therapeutic Adventures, runs the show these days, but it originally was started as an Eagle Scout project by his oldest son.
This weekend, camp attendees will sleep in the lodge and Montfair and spend Saturday fishing in Moormans River. Anglers will also learn basic aquatic entomology and how to tie their own fly for fishing.
“This is like a rustic sleepover party,” Andrews said.
Therapeutic Adventures, which hosts the program, supports individuals and families through adaptive adventure activities throughout the year. The organization partners with the Thomas Jefferson Chapter of Trout Unlimited for the event.
Trout Unlimited maintains a special regulations section of the Moormans River just below Sugar Hollow Reservoir dam. Fishing in the area requires a special permit through Albemarle Angler in Charlottesville.
The camp isn’t focused on any people with any specific disability or any age group; it simply aims to make people feel comfortable in the outdoors and with each other. Andrews said he recently asked participants if they’d want to split it up for children and adults and they unanimously said they wanted it to stay.
“They enjoy each other,” he said. “It’s a good energy.”
CIP
Charlottesville officials continued to deliberate this week over proposed capital spending for next fiscal year, although some Planning Commission members are frustrated with their role in the process.
The commission held a work session Tuesday on the proposed Capital Improvement Program.
The City Council discussed the proposed CIP during a work session earlier this month.
The city is operating on a $188.8 million budget for fiscal year 2020, which started July 1. It included one percentage point increases to the meals and lodging taxes.
The proposed $127.9 million Capital Improvement Program, which covers five years, includes $35.8 million for fiscal 2021, which starts July 1, 2020. The council approves a five-year capital spending plan plan each year, but only dedicates funding for one year at a time. Further years are included as projections.
The proposal for fiscal year 2021 is a $403,500, or 1%, increase over the adopted CIP for fiscal 2020. From fiscal 2019 to 2020, the CIP rose $12 million, or 51%.
City Manager Tarron Richardson said departments were asked to only submit projects that were either essential or legally mandated.
Commissioner Lisa Green said that a Planning Commission member is typically involved in the process to plan a draft of the CIP, but none was included this year.
“Basically, it was for transparency for us to be a part of this,” Green said.
When Commissioner Lyle Solla-Yates asked Richardson why no one was included, Richardson said, “I don’t have an answer for you.”
Commissioner Jody Lahendro said commissioners are usually included to provide input on focus areas for the spending plan.
“We haven’t had any opportunity in guiding the process,” he said.
Richardson said, “If there’s a way that we can try to improve that next year, we will. This is my first budget [in Charlottesville].”
RIGGLEMAN
Denver Riggleman has a clear message for detractors in his own party.
“As far as what anybody says about me, I really don’t give a rat’s,” the congressman for Virginia’s 5th District said on Friday. “I’m going to run on what I believe and who I am.”
Riggleman stopped by several locations in Charlottesville on Friday, including Tandem Friends School and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
He is seeking his second term representing the 5th Congressional District, which stretches from Fauquier County to the North Carolina border, and includes Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
Riggleman already has one challenger in Campbell County Supervisor Bob Good, who also is an athletics official at Liberty University. Good has said Riggleman “betrayed the trust of the Republican conservative base” after officiating a same-sex wedding in July for two men who volunteered on his campaign.
Riggleman has drawn ire from social conservatives for his stance on same-sex marriage.
“For me, the Republicans should be standing for liberty and if you think of yourself as a Jeffersonian conservative and the fact you don’t want government in your life, I think it’s a very reasonable position,” he said Friday.
Earlier this month, the district’s Republican committee decided to hold a convention to pick the party’s nominee for the 2020 election.
Conventions typically draw more rank-and-file party members to hold the GOP line rather than a district-wide primary in which anyone can participate.
Airbnb
A Charlottesville committee is worried that short-term rentals are robbing city residents of much needed housing opportunities, and this week decided to conduct more research on the phenomenon.
The Housing Advisory Committee discussed the rentals and decided to conduct more research during its meeting on Wednesday. The HAC discusses affordable housing priorities and plans and provides policy recommendations to the City Council.
Short-term rentals, also called homestays, which most often are advertised through third-party websites such as Airbnb.com, have presented a quandary for local governments as they challenge local regulations.
“Are there enough of these out there that it’s impacting the rental stock?” asked committee chair Phil d’Oronzio. “I’d make the argument that in the current rental climate in the city of Charlottesville, if it’s happening once it’s happening too much, because we’re at essentially 100% occupancy.”
Residents who live in commercial districts are allowed to operate a short-term rental by-right.
Those who live in a residential zoning area are required to get a homestay permit through the Department of Neighborhood Development Services, obtain a business license and collect the city’s 8% lodging tax. Albemarle County also recently approved its own homestay regulations, which require registration and inspection of eligible properties.
The city permit requires the homeowner to live on the property 180 days of the year and be on site or nearby when it is rented out.
The committee stressed that it’s not concerned about people renting out a room in their house, but is instead focused on whole-home rentals that could take a vacant property off the market.
Chris Meyer, executive director of the Local Energy Alliance Program and a committee member, brought the issue up after seeing problems in his neighborhood.
Meyer said he searched Airbnb prior to the meeting and found 47 houses available for a more than seven-day period.
The committee, however, faces a data roadblock. Airbnb isn’t volunteering information about those who rent through its website, so the city only knows how many people received permits, although several could be operating outside of the law.
MOLD
The Charlottesville Police Department has mold in its basement from leaks in the building it shares with the city’s General District Court.
The city published a request for quotes on Nov. 8 seeking companies to remove the mold and fix water infiltration at the building at 606 E. Main St.
Interim Deputy City Manager Paul Oberdorfer said the leaks were discovered in February after a heavy rain. Subsequent tests were positive for microbial mold spores.
The work entailed in the RFQ aims to prevent any possible health concerns. No health issues have been reported so far, according to city officials, but microbial mold can be associated with respiratory problems and cause nasal stuffiness, eye and skin irritation or wheezing, according to the Princeton University Office of Environmental Health and Safety.
The city also conducted a water infiltration test and found several leaks in the police department and court building.
CPD spokesman Tyler Hawn said that about 10 employees were moved to another part of City Hall from the basement after the discovery of mold.
