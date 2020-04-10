Hey there kiddos! I have missed you! Your smiles, your laughter, and those inquisitive little minds. You guys were such a joy to teach this year. Although we won't be able to enjoy the fun, engaging activities that were planned for this Spring, I am very grateful for the short time we had together. I am proud of each and everyone of you. You guys rock! Thank you for bringing sunshine in to my day- everyday!
Continue to show those awesome kindness traits at home with your families. Be those great listeners I know that you are! I look forward to seeing you in person again.
Much love,
Mrs. Hinkle
