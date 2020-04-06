Dear Jouett Students,

You know me well enough to know that I miss you very much. I wish we could finish your 8th grade year together. We had a good thing going, and it got cut short. It feels unfair.

Looking back, from the minute you walked through the door, I knew you were special. As the weeks went on, you became empowered and challenged learners. You grew academically, socially, and emotionally. You certainly made me proud.

So, while I will miss our silliness, our inside jokes, and the impromptu workout sessions during class, I will do my best to be as present as I can for you, just from afar. We remain a community and a family; it just looks different now. So, please know I think about you everyday. I’m just a call, text, or email away. We are still in this together. Miss you!

Love, Mrs. Engel

