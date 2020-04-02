Dear Flucos,
This is a weird time, and you know me, I am not really good with words. What I would have is this: You are amazing young people and you will be amazing adults. Take this time to be better at something in your life, literally anything! I miss seeing your smiling faces and being a very small part of your lives. Heck, I even miss yelling at you to go to class and not be late.
To the class of 2020,
We are doing all we can to make sure that you have the graduation you deserve in some form or fashion. I have known a lot of you since you started this adventure a long time ago (thanks to Emory!). I am so very proud what you have accomplished and look forward to watching you take on the world.
With love,
Coach Davis
